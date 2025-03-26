Did Serena Williams date Drake? Timeline of their brief romance

Speculations about Selena Williams and Drake dating hit the headlines following the former tennis player's recent stunt. In February 2025, Serena joined Kendrick Lamar on the Super Bowl Stage in New Orleans, where he performed his award-winning diss track, Not Like Us, against Drake. This act left their fans wondering: Did Serena Williams date Drake?

Serena and Drake were allegedly romantically linked between 2011 and 2015 before their relationship fizzled.

Key takeaways

Serena and Drake were rumoured to be in a relationship between 2011 and 2015 .

were rumoured to be in a relationship . Serena Williams made a cameo appearance at the Super Bowl, where she performed her infamous cripple walk dance during Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us performance.

performance. In 2016, Drake released a track, Too Good, alongside Rihanna, for which he later claimed Serena inspired him.

Drake allegedly dated Serena Williams in the mid-2010s. Despite Drake acknowledging their relationship, Serena refuted this claim, asserting they were good friends.

Serena Williams during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024, in New York City.

What does Serena Williams have to do with Drake?

Serena Williams and Drake were romantically linked between 2011 and 2015, though they never publicly confirmed it. However, their relationship turned wrong when Serena met her current husband, Alexis Ohanian, and the two have exchanged public jabs ever since.

Drake was rumoured to be dating Olympic champion, Serena Williams. Drake claimed that he dated the athlete in an undated clip where he told his mom, Sandi Graham, how his song Too Good was about his relationship with Serena. In the clip, he was heard saying,

I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena. It's funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them ... I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.

Serena Williams at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Drake and Serena Williams's relationship timeline

Serena Williams and Drake dating speculations began when the Canadian rapper shared a tweet in August 2011 addressing the athlete. He wrote,

I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat……….during our match this weekend.

A few days later, the God's Plan artist was seen cheering on Serena during the Canadian Open. The duo grew apart until 2013 when Drake dedicated Worst Behaviour to the tennis player. In the track, he raps,

And it’s back to L.A., open the mail, starin’ at the check / Enough to make you throw up, man it’s gross what I net. I’m with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib / I swear I could beat Serena when she playin’ with her left.

Speculation reignited in 2015 after they were reportedly spotted kissing during a dinner in Cincinnati following Serena's WTA tournament victory. Drake also supported her at Wimbledon and Serena's HSN Fashion Show that year.

Rumours of a relationship between Serena Williams and Drake emerged around 2011.

Drake and Serena Williams' beef

In 2016, Drake released a track, Too Good, alongside Rihanna, for which he later claimed Serena inspired him to create the song. Almost half a decade later, Drake seemed not to have moved on and was throwing jabs at Serena's husband, Alexis, in his track Middle of the Ocean.

However, the celebrity husband responded to the diss on X (Twitter), sharing a photo with his daughter Olympia, captioning it,

The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.

In July 2024, Serena broke her silence by dissing Drake by referencing Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us while hosting the 2024 ESPY Awards. During her opening monologue, she made it apparent that she was taking her fellow Compton native's side when she said,

If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you,” she continued. “The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re going to Forrest Gump him. Seats taken.

Serena Williams in action against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 2nd, 2022.

Trivia

Serena holds the Open Era record for the most Grand Slam singles titles, second only to Margaret Court's 24 titles.

Off the court, Serena founded Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm active in fashion and philanthropy.

Serena has earned over $94 million in career prize money - the most by any female athlete in history.

In November 2017, Serena exchanged vows with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Williams and Alexis have two children, Olympia and Adira.

Serena won her last Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2017 while pregnant with her daughter Olympia.

"Did Serena Williams date Drake?" has been among the frequently asked questions about the athlete following her recent jabs at the rapper. The duo were romantically linked between 2011 and 2015 before their relationship fizzled. However, Drake has been involved in a one-sided beef with the athlete for years until she decided to retort in July 2024.

