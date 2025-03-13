“Sho Bafanas”: Kid Influencer’s Spin on ‘Not Like Us’ Choreography Wows SA

South African child influencer Liam Burmeister shared how he made the choreography to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us his own

Not Like Us , which was performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, won five Grammy awards this year, with the biggest one being Record of the Year

After watching Liam dance, a few members of the online community stated how much they enjoyed the performance

A young boy entertained the masses when he danced to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us.' Images: @liam_burmeister / Instagram, Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar took the world by storm, but the track's impact grew even larger when the rapper performed it at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Louisiana, USA.

Inspired by the viral moment, a young South African boy put a twist on the choreography, capturing the internet's attention with his unique flair.

Boy dances to Not Like Us

Seven-year-old Liam Burmeister, a child influencer known for his adorable swag and dancing, seemed to have collaborated with Rookie USA South Africa, a kids-only multi-branded premium retail company.

On his Facebook page, Liam celebrated the partnership by busting moves to Not Like Us with his family, specifically to a snippet of the audio used at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Not following what Kendrick and his four backup dancers had done at the Show, the little boy and two men changed things up with their infectious moves.

Watch the Facebook video below:

The birth of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us

Kendrick's award-winning banger stems from his decade-long beef with Canadian rapper Drake. Many rap fans assumed the ongoing feud started when Kendrick released his verse on Big Sean's 2013 song Control, which took a playful shot at Drake.

In October 2023, Drake and J Cole released First Person Shooter, where the latter said that he, Drake and Kendrick were the top three rappers in the industry. However, Kendrick disagreed and stated it was only him at the top on Metro Boomin and Future's track Like That.

Throughout 2024, the two major rappers went back and forth with diss tracks, with Kendrick taking the final jab with Not Like Us produced by DJ Mustard, alleging Drake was attracted to minors.

Critics concluded that Kendrick won the rap beef against Drake. Images: Michael Owens, Cole Burston

Source: Getty Images

For the 2025 Grammys, Kendrick walked away with five awards for Not Like Us:

Record of the Year Song of the Year Best Music Video Best Rap Song Best Rap Performance

Mzansi enjoys boy's dancing

A few social media users who found the young man's dancing entertaining headed to the post's comment section with compliments.

Leah Jali said to Liam's parents:

"You must be so proud."

Thobile Bhengu also added in the comments:

"Like father, like son."

Anga Ngwane could only describe the boy as the following:

"Cutie pie."

An impressed Rebeccah Nonky Diale shared:

"Sho, bafanas."

Vic Robertson, who enjoyed Liam's dancing, stated:

"I am such a fan."

3 Other stories concerning Kendrick Lamar

In another article, Briefly News reported about South African radio personality Sol Phenduka criticising Kendrick's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

reported about South African radio personality Sol Phenduka criticising Kendrick's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. An energetic little boy stole people's hearts when he gave it his all and danced to Not Like Us with the local dance crew Street Kings.

with the local dance crew Street Kings. A young woman shared a hilarious skit online, perfectly capturing Mzansi's frustration with loadshedding's return by channelling her inner Kendrick.

Source: Briefly News