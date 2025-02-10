Sol Phenduka criticised Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance, saying he should have performed more of his classic hits instead of focusing on his feud with Drake

Fans reacted to Sol’s opinion, with some agreeing that Kendrick missed an opportunity, while others defended his politically charged set

Many noted that Kendrick has performed his older hits for years and that his Super Bowl show was a statement rather than a career retrospective

South African media personality Sol Phenduka has added his two cents to US rapper Kendrick Lamar's historic Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Sol Phenduka has responded to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance. Image: @solphenduka and Arturo Holmes/MG23

Source: UGC

Sol Phenduka reacts to Kendrick Lamar's performance

Kendrick Lamar is still topping trends following his Super Bowl Halftime performance. Although the rapper has been praised for nailing the performance of hits like his diss track Not Like Us, Sol Phenduka feels he could have done better if he performed some of his classics. The post read:

"Did Kendrick not perform some of his biggest/familiar songs? Money trees, King kunta, Swimming Pools, m.a.a.d city, Btch don’t kill my vibe, Alright etc??? Strange.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Robbed the people for the sake of Pushing GNX. He made the show about a moment instead of celebrating his entire career/catalogue. SMH. Someone help me understand."

Fans react to Sol Phenduka's post

Social media users weighed in on the Podcast & Chill host's post. Some agreed that Kendrick could have done better instead of focusing on his beef with Drake, while others noted that Kendrick nailed the performance.

@khokhas_ commented:

"He has been performing those songs on big stages for over a decade now. Don't you think people needed something new? I mean, if he focused on those songs, you probably were going to think... Why is he performing old songs?"

@Misah_Mdiza added:

"He's obsessed with Drake that 1 🌝"

@princessLudidi wrote:

"His performance was political. The climate of politics in the US is crazy rn. Abamfuni uTrump, it’s a lot nje and makes a lot of sense for American folks plus ke a splash of pettiness to Drake. He’ll have concerts for all his hits. To me it was a work of art."

Sol Phenduka seemingly slammed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance. Image: @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Drake's subtle response to Kendrick Lamar's Grammy win

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake has made headlines once again on social media regarding his recent fashion sense.

Recently, a video of the rapper dressed in a black hoodie that had bullet holes went viral on social media, which resulted in Kendrick Lamar being dragged into the clip online due to his Grammy Awards sweep.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News