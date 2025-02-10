Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance, saying it was not good

Dhlomo said the beginning of the performance was bad however leading up to the end, it was better

The radio presenter has always been a Drake fan and constantly hated the rapper even with his other performances before the beef

Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Performance sparked a debate. Image: Lev Radin/Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

One of Mzansi's most opinionated personalities Sizwe Dhlomo added his opinion to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance. As a certified Drake fan, Dhlomo said the performance was not good.

Sizwe criticises Kendrick's performance

The Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo shared that the beginning of the performance was bad. But not in its entirety. Sizwe argued that leading up to the end, it was better.

Dhlomo has never withheld his opinion on Kendrick Lamar, dishing criticism where necessary. Check out the X post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kendrick Lamar steals the show at Super Bowl

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar delivered what many said was a perfect Super Bowl Halftime show. The games were played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, 9 February.

Lamar performed some of his hit songs Humble, DNA and even brought out SZA for their timeless hit All The Stars and their smash hit Luther. What is on everybody's lips however was Kendrick's cheeky performance of the diss tracks aimed at Drake, Not Like Us and Euphoria.

Kendrick Lamar delivered a stellar and culturally inclined Super Bowl Halftime show. Image: Kevin Sabitus

Source: Getty Images

Netizens debate Sizwe's point

This is how some people reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo's views.

@lavidaNOTA said:

"The whole thing was bad."

@DyaniSivuyisiwe clarified:

"You watched and he got paid, he won the battle, milked it long enough and y'all engaging on it, he benefits..good or bad engagement is engagement. keep yapping."

@THANDO__10 defended:

"It wasn’t the greatest halftime show performance yes, it wasn’t top 3 but it was definitely top 5."

@pshift846 sighed:

"Here we go again."

@petunia_bloomer exclaimed:

"You've always been biased, it was great and it was 100% art. Fitting for the atmosphere. HE'S NOT A POP STAR"

@Khutso_ZA shared:

"He’s a rapper, not a pop star. Wasn’t exactly going to do backflips and turn into a showman. Also, it’s a family show so wasn’t exactly going to get into his element. Had to keep it safe, corporate. Even Sam Jackson kept warning him throughout the performance."

@StrAightMARVIN criticised:

"It was a slow build up, but the SZA transition with the NLU skit was cool and yes, the last songs were the best. But overall, it was a good performance."

Tyla's Super Bowl outfit receives thumbs down

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla attended the Super Bowl in a Nike outfit which received mixed reactions from fans who said it is not giving.

Many of Tyla's fans said the outfit was a miss at least for the first time throughout her career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News