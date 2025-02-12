Award-winning rapper Nasty C recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Mixtape Price City

The mixtape features hit songs such as the 2015 hit song Juice Back , which thrust him into the spotlight

Fans called it the best project ever, and many were disappointed that it is not available on streaming platforms

Nasty C celebrated the 10th Anniversary of his Mixtape 'Price City'. Image: Johnny Nunez/Gareth Cattermole - MTV

Source: Getty Images

Exactly 10 years ago, South African rapper Nasty C released one of his first projects ever, Price City.

Nasty C celebrates 10th anniversary of mixtape

The award-winning rapper Nasty C gave himself a shoutout for releasing the mixtape 10 years ago. A then-18-year-old Nasty C came into the spotlight with the release of his hit song Juice Back. He later released the remix featuring Davido and Cassper Nyovest.

On X (Twitter), Nasty C shared a snippet of his hit song.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nasty C has worked very hard to keep his name in the spotlight and keep collecting accolades.

He then went on to release his other projects such as Bad Hair, Strings and Bling and Zulu Man With Some Power. His latest release, I Love It Here, sees Nasty C being a first-time dad.

Nasty C dropped 'I Love It Here' and featured his son on the album cover. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi praises Nasty C

Fans called it the best project ever, and many were disappointed that it is not available on streaming platforms

@NicklasGamers said:

"You still don't wanna put this on streaming platforms with mastered beats in case you can't clear those that you used."

@Blaq_Mo shared:

"Yeah, yeah, but Strings and Bling. I see them all but thaaat one!"

@Ke_Arturo said:

"That was the best mixtape."

@GoldenSphex praised:

"Hallelujah to this album."

@m_whoisabbie celebrated:

"Aahhhhhhh❤️🔥it’s tomorrow."

@2litersofanger joked:

"Noby cares about that wena sane, we actually love it!"

@BlvckScvleOle

"I also like Strings and Bling. Here are them guys you crossed on your way up? Around price city times?"

Nasty C gives masterclass on how to become a rapper

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C recently shared some tips on how any regular Joe can become a rapper

His hilarious tips included covering your body with tattoos and getting fake friends who will betray you

If you're looking to break out as an emcee, or even see how some of your favourite rappers became success stories, Nasty has you covered

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News