Nasty C’s 5 Hilarious Tips on How to Become a Rapper, From Tattoos to Having Fake Friends
- Nasty C recently shared some tips on how any regular Joe can become a rapper
- His hilarious tips included covering your body with tattoos and getting fake friends who will betray you
- If you're looking to break out as an emcee, or even see how some of your favourite rappers became success stories, Nasty has you covered
Nasty C shared some rather controversial and hilarious tips on how one can become a rapper. Listen at your discretion!
1. Cover your body with tattoos
MTV Base shared a video where Nasty C revealed the first crucial tip on how to become a rapper: getting tattoos.
According to the For Certain hitmaker, you need to eliminate all chances of ever landing a corporate job, or any job for that matter:
"Just get meaningless tattoos all over your body."
2. Establish fake friendships
Nasty believes that one of the keys to a successful rap career is having a story about betrayal. The rapper claims that having fake friendships, whether intentional or unintentional, is a rapper's recipe for success:
"Get a bunch of fake friends that will betray you, so you can have a story to tell."
3. Poverty
Well, that took an unexpected shift! However, in the world of hip hop, it's rare to find a rapper from a stable background.
Some of the world's most successful emcees come from poverty and broken homes, and as someone who has experienced one of the two, Nasty C believes that's what makes a great rapper - well, sometimes:
"Be poor for at least three years; no one likes a rapper that comes from wealth. I don't know how Drake did it, but he did it; you can't do it, trust me."
4. Be tone deaf
Nasty C claims that another key to becoming a rapper is being tone deaf; however, not in a social context, but rather from a musical standpoint.
Someone who is tone deaf is not able to recognise different notes or sing tunes accurately, and according to Nasty C, that's another major key in the world of hip hop:
"You have to be tone deaf so that when they put autotune on your voice, it sounds like what we're used to - trap music."
5. Access to a chemist
Not Nasty C putting rappers on the spot about taking substances we can't mention!
The Bad Hair hitmaker claims that to be an emcee; one has to have access to a dispensary to get whatever it is that makes rappers appear cool as a cucumber:
"Have a drugstore somewhere close so you can get yourself some stuff, and just be nonchalant."
Nasty C announces Ivyson tour dates
In more Nasty C updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper officially releasing the dates for his 2025 Ivyson tour.
Fans were stoked as many eagerly waited for the rapper to add their countries to his roster.
