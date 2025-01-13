Award-winning rapper Nasty C has announced that he will be releasing new dates for his Ivyson Tour 2025

Nasty C is excited about the Ivyson Tour 2025 and will announce the new dates. Image: @nastyc_sa

Celebrated rapper Nasty C has hinted at expanding his Ivyson Tour 2025 as he announced new dates.

Nasty C to add new dates for tour

Fresh from a successful Johannesburg show, Nasty C shared with his fans that he will be expanding the show by adding new dates.

On social media, Nasty C said:

"Joburg went crazy! We will be announcing new dates for the #IvysonTour next week, so stay tuned! Huge thanks to @ellesse_sa & all our partners for making this possible!"

Fans across social media are super stoked after the announcement was made and are waiting impatiently for the new dates.

Watch the video here.

Fans amped for more Ivyson Tour 2025 dates

Nasty C's fans mean a lot to him. After an illustrious 2024, the rapper thanked his fans and decided to bless them with a new song, For Certain.

"Wanna say Thank you to all my fans for an incredible year! Here’s a little gift 🎁 🎶#ForCertain."

Fans are wishing for Nasty C to add more dates to other cities as well, not only limited to the major cities.

@ta_stix gushed:

"Gqeberha also loves Ivyson you know."

@beezy.sane exclaimed:

"The first song on this, please man!"

@just.benz09 gushed:

"You did a really amazing job, my boy. I am certain that at home they are super proud of you."

@biggscartin asked:

"When should we be expecting a show in Naija?"

@BIGBRO_NJ said:

"Bring it to Mbombela, please."

@TheNo10615 said:

"This was hands down the craziest night of my life."

@dufflebxgg said:

"Durban is about to go crazy!"

