Nasty C and Tyla Spotted Partying at a Popular Cape Town Club, Fans React: “He Looks Uncomfortable”
- Tyla returned to South Africa and reunited with fans and colleagues, enjoying a night out with rapper Nasty C
- A viral video shared by Musa Khawula captured Tyla and Nasty C dancing at Rands Club, sparking reactions online
- Fans noted Tyla's joy but commented on Nasty C appearing uncomfortable in the clip
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tyla is back home in South Africa and is having a blast with her fans and industry colleagues. The Grammy winner recently enjoyed a night out with rapper Nasty C.
Tyla has been enjoying everything she missed about Mzansi since her return. The singer revealed that her first stop when she landed for her SA tour was Chicken Licken. The internationally acclaimed singer then had two electrifying performances, one in Cape Town and another in Johannesburg, which led to the addition of a Pretoria show.
Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of two of South Africa's most popular musicians having a blast at Rands Club. The now viral video shows Nasty C and Tyla dancing together.
Take a look at the clip below.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA weighs in on Tyla and Nasty C's video
Fans shared their thoughts on the video of the stars vibing in the club. Some were happy that Tyla was hanging out with her colleagues, while others noted how uncomfortable Nasty C seemed in the video.
@SagewaseSouthAh said:
"Why do they look squished, everything in Cape Town is expensive and small apartment vibes. Sifela Number One Beautiful City in the world, like Makhadzi One Woman Show that is overcrowded?"
@Mbuso_Mawande wrote:
"Junior looks Nervous AF."
@KetoFlare commented:
"He's so uncomfortable, it's like Sam is watching."
@Siyabonga_Cas added:
"The respect shown by Nasty C after giving that guy that necklace like thing shows how Zulu he is."
Fans fight at Tyla's Johannesburg concert
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that there was drama at Tyla's Johannesburg show. A video of the singer's fans getting on each other's nerves has gone viral on social media.
Chris Brown’s aerial act at FNB Stadium concert compared to Makhadzi’s attempt in video, SA cracks jokes
The clip shows the fans screaming at each other at the top of their voices during the concert. Fans shared mixed reactions to the video.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.