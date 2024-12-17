Tyla returned to South Africa and reunited with fans and colleagues, enjoying a night out with rapper Nasty C

A viral video shared by Musa Khawula captured Tyla and Nasty C dancing at Rands Club, sparking reactions online

Fans noted Tyla's joy but commented on Nasty C appearing uncomfortable in the clip

Tyla is back home in South Africa and is having a blast with her fans and industry colleagues. The Grammy winner recently enjoyed a night out with rapper Nasty C.

Nasty C and Tyla enjoyed a night out in Cape Town. Image: Masato Onoda and Paras Griffin

Tyla has been enjoying everything she missed about Mzansi since her return. The singer revealed that her first stop when she landed for her SA tour was Chicken Licken. The internationally acclaimed singer then had two electrifying performances, one in Cape Town and another in Johannesburg, which led to the addition of a Pretoria show.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of two of South Africa's most popular musicians having a blast at Rands Club. The now viral video shows Nasty C and Tyla dancing together.

SA weighs in on Tyla and Nasty C's video

Fans shared their thoughts on the video of the stars vibing in the club. Some were happy that Tyla was hanging out with her colleagues, while others noted how uncomfortable Nasty C seemed in the video.

@SagewaseSouthAh said:

"Why do they look squished, everything in Cape Town is expensive and small apartment vibes. Sifela Number One Beautiful City in the world, like Makhadzi One Woman Show that is overcrowded?"

@Mbuso_Mawande wrote:

"Junior looks Nervous AF."

@KetoFlare commented:

"He's so uncomfortable, it's like Sam is watching."

@Siyabonga_Cas added:

"The respect shown by Nasty C after giving that guy that necklace like thing shows how Zulu he is."

Fans fight at Tyla's Johannesburg concert

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that there was drama at Tyla's Johannesburg show. A video of the singer's fans getting on each other's nerves has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows the fans screaming at each other at the top of their voices during the concert. Fans shared mixed reactions to the video.

