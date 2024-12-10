The South African artist Tyla has proved to have a very huge following in her home country

The Grammy Award winner has decided to add another Gauteng show to her SA Tour

The Mzansi singer will be making her return to Pretoria on 18 January 2025 for the newly added show

The South African Grammy Award winner Tyla has proved multiple times that she is the greatest there has ever been and also how huge her following is as she has shared a new update regarding her SA Tour.

Tyla adds new show to SA Tour

According to TshisaLIVE, Tyla's December tour in Mzansi has proven that she is the hottest sensation in the music game. Her beloved fans, also known as the Tygas, filled the arenas for her sold-out shows in Cape Town and Pitori.

Due to an overwhelming demand in Pretoria, the 22-year-old singer has decided to add another show to her SA Tour for her fans in Pretoria.

Tyla is set to return to Pretoria on 18 January 2025, and speaking about the success of her shows, she said:

"Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global, and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for two years, and I’m ready for the world to hear it. The past two shows felt like I was rocking my friends. ILY [I love you] South Africa."

The singer also posted on her Twitter (X) page about the sale of tickets for her newly added Pretoria show.

She wrote:

"On sale Monday!"

See the post below:

