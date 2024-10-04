South African singer Tyla became the talk of the town on social media after the dates of her shows were revealed

The Grammy Award winner will be performing in her home country this coming December

Many netizens were excited about this, with others torn as Chris Brown is also performing in SA this December

Tyla announced her SA show dates. Image: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

You would want to be in South Africa in December, as prominent artists will fill the venues and stadiums this coming festive season.

Dates of Tyla's SA shows have been announced

South African Grammy Award winner Tyla rocked social media after she announced her return date to her home country.

Recently, the Jump hitmaker had the internet buzzing as the dates of her MZansi shows have been announced on social media by TicketMaster on their Twitter (X) page.

The star will perform on 5 and 7 December 2024 in Cape Town and Pretoria. Many netizens were excited, and some were torn, as the American singer and songwriter Chris Brown will head to South Africa in December 2024.

@TicketmasterZA wrote:

"ANNOUNCEMENT. Tyla is coming home for 2 exclusive headline shows! 5 December: Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 7 December: Sunbet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria. General on sale is on Thursday, 10 October at 9 AM, tickets exclusively available at http://ticketmaster.co.za."

See the post below:

Netizens react to dates of Tyla's shows

Shortly after the dates were announced on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla's shows. Here's what they had to say:

@M_o_n_d_z commented:

"This December is going to be Beezy."

@ministerTP__ responded:

"Yohhh re busy tota."

@SibusisoMabuyaa replied:

"I’ll wait for her at Chris Brown concert I know she’ll perform there as well."

@TaylorQueenMada commented:

"We're ready for you Tyla."

@umiyagim replied:

"Hai hai hai it's too much for one month."

@Babycarter87053 wrote:

"I’m so ready to go."

Tyla leads SAMA nominees

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla has been announced as one of the nominees for the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMA).

Tyla leads the pack with five nominations, including Album of the Year. She has been making headlines globally for her continued success in the music industry and collecting numerous awards.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News