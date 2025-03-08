Denise Zimba recently spoke out for the first time since the legal battle for her children against her former husband

The actress and TV presenter was married, until she confirmed that her former husband cheated on her

Denise Zimba's marriage ended on a sour note, which has escalated to affecting her role as a mother

Denise Zimba was in the headlines following reports that she had lost custody of her children. The media personality recently took to social media following reactions to her losing her children.

Denise Zimba left people touched when she spoke out for the first time since losing custody of her two children.

Denise Zimba's post seemingly confirmed the rumors about the custody of her children. Online users were touched after seeing how Denise Zimba reacted to the developments following her divorce.

Denise Zimba bemoans losing kids

Denise Zimba took to X and shared a post referencing that she lost custody of her kids. Actress shared a photo which read: "I made you" accompanied with an illustration of a woman holding a baby. Read the post below:

Briefly News reported that Denise's marriage ended when the media personality revealed that her husband had an affair with her best friend. Since then, Denise lost custody of her children to her husband who is a German citizen.

Denise Zimba accused her ex-husband Jakob Schlichting of cheating on her with a close friend.

SA rallies behind Denise Zimba

Many people were touched by the latest update from Denise. People argue that there has to be a way for her to get her children back with many suggesting an appeal.

@Tkay29 said:

"Sending you so much love ♥️😭 I wouldn't survive without my baby."

@SthembiD remarked:

"No one deserves what you are going through, beg that man mntase. Kneel and apologsze if you have to, this would kill you and any mother 😭"

@EzamaCirha said:

"😘 Sending you love and strength Dinny strongs my sister ❤️."

BIG HEADED ASTRONAUT 👩🏿‍🚀

@TheoYRN_ wondered:

"Why did you lose the case? Genuine ask."

@Matlho_amy wrote:

"He did too, you just carried, but this is not to take anything from you, my prayer for you guys is that someday soon you both reach a mature understanding and share, support those kids with love and respect 🙏🏾"

@VanTondi commented::

"At least the favor is on the man’s side this time around. Men are also human too."

@cindzo argued:

"Those who are saying it’s their father too, I am wondering if you guys grew up without your mothers. This is beyond cruel Denise suppose to raise her kids!

@reign_kayz asked:

"What can be done to help Denise? Please.🙏 "

@Mrskillmonger1 encouraged Denise:

"Fight and don't forget to kneel down."

