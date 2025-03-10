Just after losing the custody of her children, an old video of Denise Zimba talking about her ex-husband resurfaces online

A Twitter (X) user shared the clip of Denise's radio interview with Dineo Ranaka where she spoke highly of her ex-husband

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Denise said in the viral clip

Denise Zimba trended on social media regarding her failed marriage.

Source: Instagram

The former Generations: The Legacy actress Denise Zimba has recently been trending on social media after announcing her divorce from her German husband.

Video of Denise Zimba speaking highly of her ex-hubby resurfaces

Things haven't been great for the talented actress, TV presenter and singer Denise Zimba as her marriage woes have been aired on social media for everyone to see.

Recently, an old video of the actress speaking highly of her ex-German husband during her radio interview on Kaya 959 with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka resurfaced after a Twitter (X) user posted it on their social media page.

In the clip, Zimba was heard confirming that she had dated different races and tribes before she settled down with her now ex-husband and baby daddy.

The clip was captioned:

"Denise Zimba confirming she has been run through by men of different races & tribes before marrying her now ex, German husband?😭 'I’ve dated, I’ve tasted it ALL... African, Greek, Afrikaans, Lebanese, alles.'😂 She said her husband made her start experiencing God differently."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to Denise's old clip

Many netizens had mixed reactions to what Denise Zimba had to say about her husband and her relationship before settling down. Many of them flooded the comment section with their opinion. Here's what they had to say:

@bad_option88 said:

"Imagine having to pay lobola for someone that celebrates being run by all the races she ever met and thinking that's an achievement, guys go get your pure girls and be happy forever."

@Vaccinations13 wrote:

"Getting married to a woman who had previously been involved in many relationships is a high-risk that I will never take in my life."

@LuckyMngoasheng commented:

"There was nowhere in hell she was to see any form of red flags the way she spoke highly of the guy. The lady was in love. She even saw Jesus through him."

@_______Ntando responded:

"He still has no business taking her young kids from her."

Denise Zimba used to speak highly of her ex-husband.

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba loses kids in High Court ruling

Earlier in March 2025, Former V Entertainment presenter Denise Zimba lost custody of her two kids after the High Court ruled in favour of her ex-husband Jakob Schlichting. The actress previously informed Mzansi that she was fighting for her kids after filing for divorce from her German husband.

In a lengthy post on their X account, Women For Change shared that Denise Zimba has lost custody of her two daughters, aged 19 months and 5 years, respectively. The non-profit organisation explained that the Johannesburg High Court gave Zimba’s former husband full custody of their children. The ruling allows Jakob Schlichting to take the children back to Germany.

Denise Zimba shares ex-husband cheated with her bestie

Briefly News previously reported that Denise Zimba topped the trending lists on social media after disclosing that she decided to call time on her marriage after her ex-husband cheated with her best friend.

In 2024, Zimba disclosed that she caught her husband texting another woman. A report stated that she'd caught him in a compromising act while he texted with the woman.

