South African Gospel star Dr Rebecca Malope fumed after her image was misused by a detergent company

The veteran singer revealed that the owners of Ariel washing powder, Procter and Gamble (P&G) continued to use her image without her consent or payment

Dr Malope also mentioned that the contract she had with the detergent company ended in 2022

Dr Rebecca Malope fumed as a detergent company used her image without permission. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Someone just dared to make the South African veteran Gospel star Dr Rebecca Malope angry. It was recently reported by The South African that a detergent company left the Umoya Wam hitmaker fuming after using her image without permission.

According to the publication, Dr Rebecca Malope has decided to take legal action against the owners of the popular detergent Ariel washing powder, Procter and Gamble (P&G).

Malope revealed that the company has been missing her image as the face of their detergent for years now, though their contract ended in 2022:

"I have instructed my lawyers to proceed with legal action against Procter & Gamble (P&G) for the unauthorised use of my image. I have gathered now from my legal team that P&G has refused to sign the counter sign that very same settlement agreement."

The Gospel star emphasised how hard she worked to build her name and brand, which P&G is now using for the benefit of their company without her permission or payment:

"I have worked extremely hard for over 36 years to build, protect, and sustain my brand, and it is unfair and unethical for this brand to unduly benefit from my brand and my image."

Rebecca Malope slammed P&G for misusing her image: Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

What has Rebecca Malope been up to?

Dubbed the Queen of Gospel music, Rebecca Malope is also looking to make her name in the fashion industry. Her love for designing clothes and hatred for repeating the same ones started during the COVID-19 period where she taught herself how to design clothing.

She said the pressure for artists to always look good sometimes hurts their pockets. So, Rebecca saw the need to make her own clothes.

What is Dr Rebecca Malope's real name?

In October 2024, social media buzzed after people discovered that Dr Rebecca Malope's name is merely a stage name. With over three decades in the music industry, the charismatic gospel singer has touched many hearts with her soothing music that has transcended generations.

So it was a huge surprise to a young Twitter (X) user, BantuMthabela_ when he discovered that the Ngibe Muhle Nami hitmaker's name isn't in fact Rebecca to begin with despite thousands of people knowing her by that name. Batsogile Lovederia Malope began her career in the mid-1980s as a pop star and seemingly adopted the name Rebecca as a stage name, and it stuck.

Source: Briefly News