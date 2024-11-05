Dr Rebecca Malope, South African gospel legend, has ventured into the fashion industry as a self-taught designer

Known for her colourful gowns, Malope began designing her own outfits during the COVID-19 pandemic to manage costs and maintain her unique style

She hopes to expand this passion into a full design business in the future

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

South African gospel legend Dr Rebecca Malope is ready to take over the Mzansi fashion industry with her designs. The star, famous for her colourful gowns on and off the stage, recently revealed that she embarked on a fashion journey.

Gospel star Dr Rebecca Malope opened up about her passion for fashion design. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca Malope switches careers

Is there anything Dr Rebecca Malope can't do? The star, undeniably one of the greatest gospel singers and performers of our time, is now a fashion designer. Dr Rebecca's love for fashion has always been shown by the colourful and stylish outfits she has rocked over the years.

According to ZiMoja, the star revealed that she is a self-taught designer who has been doing really well. She said her passion for design started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has never looked back. The award-winning singer added that as a top celebrity, she must always look good and not repeat her clothes, so making them herself helps cut costs.

"People know I love my shiny dresses and suits and as time goes on, maintaining a look becomes expensive even for us artists. You always need to look good and not repeat clothes, so I decided to teach myself how to make my clothes."

Rebecca Malope wants to expand her fashion design business

The singer added that she wants to go big. The self-taught designer said she hopes to start a real design business someday.

"You know, only time will tell, but I am enjoying it. In the future, I want to expand and maybe start a real design business."

Amanda Du-Pont flaunts her expensive bag

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African actress Amanda Du-Pont became the talk of the town on social media regarding one of her most expensive handbags.

One thing about Mzansi's local celebrities is that they taste the finer things in life. They flaunt shoes, bags, clothes, cars—you name it—on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News