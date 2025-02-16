Musa Mseleku's son, Mpumelelo, has reportedly shot and killed a home invader

The police are investigating the incident after it was alleged that the suspect was armed and looking for one of the Mseleku men

Netizens weighed in on the case, with many siding with Sbindi and praising him for defending his family

Musa Mseleku's son, Mpumelelo, reportedly killed an intruder at his home.

Source: Instagram

One of Musa Mseleku's sons is reportedly being investigated by the KZN police after killing an intruder at his home.

Unknown man killed at Mseleku property

KwaZulu-Natal police are said to be working on a case involving Musa Mseleku's son, Mpumelelo "Sbindi", following a fatal shooting.

The case suggests that an unknown man entered one of the reality TV star's homes and confronted a female housekeeper, demanding to see one of her employer's sons.

News Panther reports that the frantic woman alerted Mpumelelo for help; who, upon realising that the 25-year-old suspect was armed, fetched his gun and shot him four times - instantly killing him.

Mpumelelo Msekelu reportedly shot and killed an unknown man.

Source: Instagram

While the police continue working on the case, alleged witnesses and neighbours suggest that the suspect may have been linked to Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela - a possible ex-boyfriend.

One netizen, SPHE000GP, offered a backstory:

"He came for Mseleku, not the son. He asked, 'Where's that dog Mseleku?' because he snatched his girlfriend from him, allegedly. The guy is from the area; he is known as number five's boyfriend."

Here's what Mzansi said about the incident

Netizens weighed in on the case and praised Mpumelelo for defending his family:

keketso_P defended Mpumelelo:

"Whether armed or not, if you forcefully come into my house, I’ll defend my family anyhow! Sbindi did well."

KaroroMitchelle wrote:

"He did exactly what he was taught, to protect his family from anything. Job well done, Sbindi."

Yenziwe_98 posted:

"Never thought I'd take the guy's side in anything, but with this? 100% on his side.

itiswrittten added:

"At least it's guaranteed that this particular armed intruder will never bother them again. Well done to Mpumelelo for standing up for his family."

Musa Mseleku's new wife addresses their age difference

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the age difference between Musa Mseleku and his new wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela.

While many fans were taken aback by the age gap, Khwela suggested that it was not an issue.

