South African reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku became the talk of the town after he shot an intruder in KZN

Since the news of this incident went viral on social media, many had a lot to say about Mseleku's son

Some netizens debated on what should happen to Mpumelelo, as some strongly believed that he should be arrested

Mpumi Mseleku shot an intruder at his home.

Source: Instagram

The controversial reality TV star Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku has been trending on social media since the news of him fatally shooting a 25-year-old intruder at his home in KwaZulu-Natal.

Recently, many netizens debated on social media regarding this matter as some felt that justice had to be served and Mseleku should get arrested, while others defended the star, saying it was self defense as he protecting himself and the family.

According to Daily Sun, it was alleged that the intruder was armed and looking for Musa Mseleku's 22-year-old son. The KZN Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told the publication that a case habee opened at the Southport Police.

He said:

"Reports indicated that a woman who was performing their duties when the armed intruder entered the Mseleku homestead and demanded to see the reality TV star. The woman screamed for help which led to Mseleku responding to her call for help and shoot the unknown man."

Netizens react to Mseleku shooting an intruder

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the news of Mseleku fatally shooting an unknown man. Here's what they had to say:

@FootballStage_1 wrote:

"He must be arrested."

@0Nduemasi1 said:

"God kanti What is really going on in KZN?"

@uCELIMPILO responded:

"I'm sure Mseleku must be proud of his son."

@AwaitedOne1 replied:

"When you break into a man's house you're declaring war, and inadvertently accept the consequences of war. Hope Mseleku junior got trauma counselling."

Netizens reacted to the news of Mpumi Mseleku shooting a man.

Source: Instagram

