On Season 8 of Uthando Nes'thembu , Musa Mseleku introduced his fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela

Mzansi is intrigued by the drama especially since Khwela addressed the age difference, saying it is not an issue

Musa Mseleku's 5th wife Samukelisiwe Khwela spoke about the age difference. Image: @musamseleku

The drama on Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes'thembu is heating up. With the introduction of wife number 5, fans have varying opinions about the age difference between Musa Mseleku and his wives, in comparison to his soon-to-be wife Samukelisiwe Khwela.

Wife number 5 on age difference between her and Musa Mseleku

On the eighth season of Uthando Nes'thembu, polygamist Musa Mseleku made the big reveal and showed off his fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela.

Khwela is Musa Mseleku's soon-to-be 5th wife and Mzansi was taken aback by the age difference.

In the recent episode, Khwela revealed how they met, saying he introduced her to his first wife, MaCele. “We exchanged contacts and started talking. So, he didn’t know that I’m actually from around here,” she said.

On the age difference, Khwela said:

“I am in my 20s, and I don’t think age is an issue when it comes to my relationship with Mthombeni. I also don’t think people should make it an issue,” she stated.

Mzansi reacts to Khwela's stance on age difference

Viewers added their opinion on this matter and this is what they said:

@truly_vikki said:

"MaCele is giving this new girl the fake vibes she used to give Makhumalo. It's just a matter of time."

@zizanodumo argued:

"Getting married to a man who went to school with her dad and she thinks its funny."

Musa Mseleku reveals attending same school as wife number 5

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku recently revealed that he attended the same school and class as MaKhwela's mother.

Viewers are intrigued by the drama even though some are against Musa Mseleku's ways of handling his business and choosing a younger wife.

