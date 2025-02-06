Musa Mseleku revealed that he attended the same school and class as his fifth wife's mother

On Season 8 of Uthando Nesthembu, Musa Mseleku finally introduced his fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela

Viewers are here for the drama even though some are against Musa Mseleku's ways of handling his business

'Uthando Nes'thembu' has viewers at the edge of their seats after Musa Mseleku's revelations about his fifth wife. Image: @musamseleku

The drama in the Mseleku household never ceases to amaze fans. On the latest episode of Mzansi Magic's hit reality TV show Uthando Nesthembu, Musa Mseleku revealed that he attended the same school and class as his fifth wife's mother.

Fans troll Musa Mseleku after revealing connection to wife number 5's mom

A fan of the show @Cee_Gumede laughed at these new revelations, sparking a whole debate on X.

In the current season 8 of Uthando Nesthembu, Musa Mseleku finally introduced his fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela. The other four wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo were all against this decision. Mbali Mgwabe even threatened to leave the marriage if he continued marrying a fifth woman.

MaCele also gave Musa Mseleku an ultimatum however she seemed to have softened up.

Musa Mseleku has finally reveled his fifth wife. Image: @musamseleku

Mzansi makes jokes about Musa Mseleku's revelation

Reacting to the new shocking information, fans had mixed opinions about the KwaZulu-Natal businessman.

@sontondlovu said:

"That was so awkward."

@paulamosopa1 joked:

"He's marrying them young, while Mpumelelo prefers them old."

@paleramzz exclaimed:

"Sorry? What a terrible man!"

@MissTazzy1 stated:

"This man is a walking stress just by looking at him. Imagine if he would just talk one way. You'd faint."

@Mamboh13 joked:

"I heard that she is Sne’s old friend. When asked whether she consumes alcohol, because Musa wants a wife who doesn’t, she said she does consume alcohol but not too much and she will stop. I laughed because she won’t. I wish she could give birth to one kid then she gets an attitude like the others wives."

