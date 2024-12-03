The South African fan-favourite reality TV show Uthando Nesthembu has been renewed for another season

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the reality TV show was renewed for its 8th season

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, Irvin Pooe shared with Briefly News what netizens can expect from the new upcoming season

It's about to get messy and heated as Mzansi's fan-favourite reality TV show, Uthando Nesthembu, will return to your screens with a bang and a new season.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela excitedly shared the news about Uthando Nesthembu's return to Mzansi Magic. He also confirmed that the show was renewed for its eighth season in January 2025 on his Twitter (X) page.

"Uthando Nesthembu renewed. Musa Mseleku and his wives score another season as their hit reality show is renewed for the 8th season —with 24 episodes that will air twice a week. The new season starts January 22nd 2024, airing Wednesdays and Thursdays."

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, Irvin Pooe shared with Briefly News what netizens can expect from the new upcoming season.

"Last season left viewers on the edge of their seats with the revelation of Musa's plans for wife number five. As the new season unfolds, expect rising tensions, shifting dynamics, and emotional confrontations within the Mseleku family. Will Musa be able to juggle his expanding ‘empire’ while keeping the peace among his wives and children? Watch and find out."

Director for Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, also shared with Briefly News:

"We are excited to bring you the latest season of Uthando neS’thembu. We listened to your feedback and are thrilled to offer more episodes than in previous seasons. No more agonising cliffhangers because with two episodes dropping each week, you can dive right back into the heart of the action."

