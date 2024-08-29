Gogo Skhotheni denies allegations of a sexual relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku, stating in a viral TikTok video that he was only a guest on her show

The media personality emphasised her respect for her marriage, noting that her ex-husband could confirm her claims

Fans reacted with mixed feelings, urging her to reconcile with her ex-husband Monde

Gogo Skhotheni has broken her silence following the rumours that she had a sexual relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku. The media personality gave her side of the story in a trending video.

Gogo Skhotheni has addressed the rumours that she slept with Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: @gogo_skhotheni and @sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni rubbishes reports that she slept with Mpumelelo

Media personality and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni has responded to the allegations that she had a relationship with reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleko while still married.

Speaking in a now-viral TikTok video, Gogo Skhotheni said she never had a sexual relationship with Mseleku. She added that Mpumelelo was a guest on her show, and her ex-husband can attest to that. The star also poured cold water on cheating rumours in her marriage. She said:

"I've never had any sexual encounter with Mpumelelo Mseleku. I met him when he had to come to my podcast, even my ex-husband would testify on this if he could. I respected my marriage and never involved a third party, not even giving each other signs that we are doing each other that."

Gogo Skhoteni's fans respond to her video

Social media users responded to the star's video with mixed reactions. Many urged her to reconcile with her ex-husband.

@Dineo Mrs me said:

"I wish you gogo skhotheni and Monde can pick up your scattered love puzzles 🧩 nichubekele phambili xem bcoz no one is perfect even if you can move on you won’t find a perfect man same Monde he won’t."

@flowmafemo1 wrote:

"The way I loved seeing you with Monde🙆‍♀️"

@Kate Edith Senamela commented:

"Yohhh ❤️❤️❤️gogo you are divorced? Aowa gogo fix things hlee…..the part of ex husband is painful .💔"

Gogo Skhotheni shows off her killer dance moves and hot body

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni has joined the long list of South African celebrities who went under the knife to achieve the perfect hourglass figure. The stunner recently flaunted her new body in a viral video.

Media personality Gogo Skotheni is showing off her new body after plastic surgery. According to a video shared by the Turkish doctor who performed the procedures, the sangoma-cum-DJ had a 360 liposuction, extended tummy tuck and BBL transformation.

