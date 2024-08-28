Motshidisi Mohono shared a glimpse of her surprise brown and white-themed baby shower organized by her family and close friends

The TV presenter expressed her shock and joy on Instagram, admitting her preggy brain missed the hints leading up to the event

Fans and followers flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages, praising her and the beautiful celebration

Media personality Motshidisi Mohono gave Mzansi a glimpse inside her lavish brown and white-themed baby shower. The star, who announced her pregnancy a few weeks back, shared that her family and close friends put the surprise together for her.

Motshidisi Mohono shared pictures from her baby shower. Image: @motshidisim

Source: Instagram

Take a look inside Motshidisi Mohono's surprise baby shower

TV presenter Motshidisi Mohono is sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans and followers. The star recently shared a glimpse of her surprise baby shower.

Taking to her Instagram page, Motshidisi narrated how her friends and family conspired to put the surprise together. She blamed her pregnancy brain for failing to suspect that something was going on when it was time to surprise her. Part of her lengthy caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"SURPRIIIIIIIIIIIIIISE 😅💃🏾🥳🍼 Oh, they got me SO GOOD! Preggy brain would’ve never allowed me to put two and two together fast enough.

"My loves had been “lying” to me for a month, and I didn’t pick up a thing 😂 Even when I saw we were on the road that leads home, I thought “, Maybe they want Mom to be part of this moment as well 🤔”. MEANWHILE!!! You can see I’m starting to figure it all out by F5…"

Mzansi congratulates Matshidisi

Social media users flooded their fav's timeline with heartwarming congratulatory messages.

@hulisaniravele said:

"Priceless! 🥺 You are love and you are loved Mama. ❤️❤️❤️"

@queenazizzar commented:

"lol look…. We were worried but we managed 😅 Shout out to Jay, she ran a tight ship, shem - no lie! 😅"

@dineomoeketsi added:

"This journey looks so beautiful on you Nneso. Congratulations once again ❤️"

@simzee_mflat said:

"Wooohhhh I just wish there were more pictures 😢😢they are so beautiful and you my darling, forever gorgeous! Congratulations on being a mommy, I know you’ll make an amazing one with that heart of yours ❤️❤️❤️God bless you sis😍😍"

Thato Mosehle shares a look inside her baby shower

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thato Mosehle's friends treated her to an adorable baby shower to celebrate her pregnancy, and she couldn't hold back her happy tears.

Miss South Africa 2020 runner-up Thato Mosehle is almost ready to meet her bundle of joy, and her friends threw her a surprise baby shower.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News