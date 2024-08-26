Thato Mosehle's friends recently spoiled her by throwing her a stunning surprise baby shower

The Miss South Africa runner-up dropped the news that she is expecting a bundle of joy, and her loved ones pulled out all the stops

Mzansi gushed at Thato's baby shower and congratulated her on her journey to motherhood

Thato Mosehle's church friends threw her a surprise baby shower. Images: thato_mosehle

Source: Instagram

Thato Mosehle's friends treated her to an adorable baby shower to celebrate her pregnancy, and she couldn't hold back her happy tears.

Thato Mosehle celebrates baby shower

Miss South Africa 2020 runner-up, Thato Mosehle, is almost ready to meet her bundle of joy, and her friends threw her a surprise baby shower.

The beauty queen/ doctor, having recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her hubby, posted photos and videos from her celebration, filled with song and laughter.

Taking to her Instagram page, the emotional mother-to-be spoke about the ladies in her church Homecell who organised the shower, saying it was a fantastic bonding experience:

"My Homecell sisters threw me a surprise baby shower yesterday. It was the most beautiful quality time spent! My baby is so blessed to have these women of God as aunties."

Mzansi congratulates Thato Mosehle

Netizens congratulated Thato on her pregnancy and gushed at her baby shower:

lungile_matsuma said:

"Church family is everything; this is beautiful."

lebo_raputsoe_ wrote:

"What a blessing!"

mpho_mothabe predicted:

"This baby is going to be the happiest!"

miss_jerm_ got emotional:

"Why am I crying and laughing as I scroll through this thread? This is so beautiful, mommy."

mrs_triple_m posted:

"Ncwaa, Thato, you're making us cry so early in the morning. Your baby is going to have such a fun and playful mom."

leffaira showed love to Thato:

"Never been so happy for a stranger, congratulations!"

