Gogo Maweni has been the talk of the town since sharing more details about her domestic violence issues

The famous sangoma exposed her husband, Monde Shange, of abuse, saying he attacks her non-stop, though they've broken up

However, Mzansi's reactions to the story were mixed, as many dissected the issue and came up with their own conclusions

Gogo Skhotheni's abuse allegations sparked mixed reactions. Images: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Mzansi recently weighed in on Gogo Skhotheni's revelations about her estranged husband, Monde Shange, abusing her.

Gogo Skhotheni exposes her "abusive" husband

Having recently alluded to surviving domestic violence, Gogo Skhotheni finally spilt the tea on who had been abusing her all along - her husband.

Briefly News revealed several screenshots where the famous sangoma posted in detail on her Facebook page about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Monde Shange, saying he still attacks her even when they live apart:

Mzansi weighs in on Gogo Skhotheni abuse allegations

Briefly News shared a post on their Facebook page, where netizens have seemingly concluded that Gogo Skhotheni's love potion claims brought her all this horror:

Maria Reginah Gama said:

"A man with a spell doesn't act normal because that thing is controlling him. And he's so uncontrollable and insecure, so expect this as one of your consequences."

Nakhane Peloza concluded:

"After her reality show, I don't believe anything that comes out of that one's mouth."

Lotanang Rorisang wrote:

"The result of bewitching somebody's son."

Anthony Mosole asked:

"Why doesn't she put a curse on him?"

Meanwhile, though he has yet to share his side of the story, Monde's Instagram comments are now flooded with people asking for clarity and bashing him for being an abuser:

its__lelo.m said:

"We need your side of the story.'

bonganifridayfriday was disappointed:

"You messed up big time. You lost a treasure, my brother."

dlokwelendlovu_ bashed Monde:

"We haven't forgotten that you abuse women!"

pweedy_feminist_ wrote:

"I am so disappointed, man."

Mihlali Ndamase addresses abuse scandal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Mihlali Ndamase addressing her abuse saga.

The influencer and her ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, were allegedly involved in a toxic relationship that seemingly got out of hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News