Popular traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni had opened up about surviving domestic violence

The reality TV star unpacked how she endured the abuse she had been getting for the past year

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni shared that she is not ready to reveal who her abuser is, but she has taken legal action

Gogo Skhotheni talked about the physical abuse she endured. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

South African popular traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni has again made headlines online.

Gogo Skhotheni opens up about enduring abuse

This has been a very emotional year by far for the DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni, as she previously vented out about her son's health struggles on her Instagram stories shortly after she revealed that she is now born-again.

Recently, the star, who released her debut single last month, has opened up about how she endured abuse and became another victim of domestic violence.

Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Patricia Motsoeneng, exclusively told Briefly News that the abuse started a year ago and only got worse this year.

She said:

"I don't want to reveal as yet who my abuser is though people have been speculating that it might be Monde. I am healing and i am okay you know. this has been going on since last year and this year it got even worse for me and i decided to speak out about it, and now I am realising how much it has affected me and my life. I have also taken legal actions regarding this."

One of Gogo Skhotheni's close friends, Danny Mdluli, also told Briefly News:

"I wasn’t too surprised when I saw the posts but I must say she hid it well. There were moments when I saw how she panicked when it came to her phone as if she was being tracked. I’m glad she has finally spoke out and is seeking legal action. We are here for her and we stand by her."

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about this on their Twitter (X) page and said:

"Gogo Skhotheni shares her horrific story on how shes abused. Abuse is a drug you end up normalising but again thank God I am alive, says Gogo Skhotheni in a series of posts on her Instagram stories."

See the post below:

Fans react to Skhotheni's revelation

Many netizens responded to Gogo Skhotheni's confession of being a victim of domestic violence. See some of the comments below:

@Nkulunkulukazi wrote:

"I'm happy she got out alive, others didn't."

@RonnyMhlanga said:

"Gogo Skhotheni has good heart honestly, I mean she has capabilities to turn the person into umkhovu but she chose peace and post on social media, I stan her."

@Gods_creaxion responded:

"I wasn't expecting this."

@Blaq_Mannequin mentioned:

"I'm happy she pulled through."

@Ermil_da commented:

"May she not go back no matter how they'll apologise to her."

@Frank_Shameles wrote:

"Abuse is wrong in so many ways, some guys give the rest of us a bad name. The best thing for her to do now is ukuthi aloye lomjitha ashishilize nge sende phansi and I mean literally."

Gogo Skhotheni reveals she used love potion

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni admitted that the love potion works for her marriage and has used it on her husband, Monde Shange.

Skhotheni said she recommends it because it works well for her and has helped her achieve the family unit she has today. The now DJ also debunked claims that the love potion harms or would cause death, saying her husband is alive and well.

