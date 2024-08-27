Thembi Seete Shows Off Dance Moves, Mzansi’s Reactions Mixed: “She Thinks This Is Boom Shaka”
- Our fave, Thembi Seete, was seen in an old video showing off her cool dance moves
- The actress flaunted her curves and thighs in a figure-hugging dress and had the man ready to risk it all
- However, others felt that the Boom Shaka star was doing too much and said her moves were outdated
Thembi Seete is living carefree and showed off her moves in another dance video that had Mzansi talking.
Thembi Seete posts dance video
The ever-so-fashionable, Thembi Seete, is living her best life and enjoying every minute of it and one thing about her, she will dance.
In a video posted on her TikTok page in 2021, the Boom Shaka member shared another video showing off her dance moves.
SA reacts to Gogo Skhotheni abuse allegations against husband: "Result of bewitching somebody's son"
Despite receiving criticism for her moves in the past, Thembi has never stopped sharing move clips with her supporters, who admire her carefree spirit and cheer her on.
The former Adulting actress wore a white sun dress with a high split hem and heels while jamming to Busta 929's Gqoz Gqoz, an odd song choice for her salsa dance, but who cares!
Mzansi weighs in on Thembi Seete's dance video
Netizens couldn't get enough of Thembi's good looks, and the men were ready to risk it all:
GwababaLove said:
"I hope she's having a wonderful day wherever she is."
manv_sk admired Thembi:
"She is still beautiful and active."
Aria4991 wrote:
"She's so gorgeous."
nkocie_sboniso was curious:
"How old is she, and does she have a husband?"
Meanwhile, others criticised Thembi's moves:
Loretta Gubula pleaded:
"Can we be honest about Thembi's dance moves, guys? Haai, no, sorry."
Fifi wrote:
"Older people have bored me for the rest of the year."
Nelisile_Qang trolled Thembi:
"Still trying to get the knees to disease with ease, I see."
RapelangL_ bashed Thembi:
"She thinks this is Boom Shaka."
Boom Shaka celebrates Lebo Mathosa
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Boom Shaka celebrating Lebo Mathosa's birthday.
The late singer's bandmates took to their social media page to honour her life and legacy, saying they miss her dearly.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za