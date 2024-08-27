Our fave, Thembi Seete, was seen in an old video showing off her cool dance moves

The actress flaunted her curves and thighs in a figure-hugging dress and had the man ready to risk it all

However, others felt that the Boom Shaka star was doing too much and said her moves were outdated

Mzansi unearthed an old video of Thembi Seete dancing. Images: thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete is living carefree and showed off her moves in another dance video that had Mzansi talking.

Thembi Seete posts dance video

The ever-so-fashionable, Thembi Seete, is living her best life and enjoying every minute of it and one thing about her, she will dance.

In a video posted on her TikTok page in 2021, the Boom Shaka member shared another video showing off her dance moves.

Despite receiving criticism for her moves in the past, Thembi has never stopped sharing move clips with her supporters, who admire her carefree spirit and cheer her on.

The former Adulting actress wore a white sun dress with a high split hem and heels while jamming to Busta 929's Gqoz Gqoz, an odd song choice for her salsa dance, but who cares!

Mzansi weighs in on Thembi Seete's dance video

Netizens couldn't get enough of Thembi's good looks, and the men were ready to risk it all:

GwababaLove said:

"I hope she's having a wonderful day wherever she is."

manv_sk admired Thembi:

"She is still beautiful and active."

Aria4991 wrote:

"She's so gorgeous."

nkocie_sboniso was curious:

"How old is she, and does she have a husband?"

Meanwhile, others criticised Thembi's moves:

Loretta Gubula pleaded:

"Can we be honest about Thembi's dance moves, guys? Haai, no, sorry."

Fifi wrote:

"Older people have bored me for the rest of the year."

Nelisile_Qang trolled Thembi:

"Still trying to get the knees to disease with ease, I see."

RapelangL_ bashed Thembi:

"She thinks this is Boom Shaka."

