Boom Shaka honoured Lebo Mathosa on her 47th heavenly birthday this week with a sweet post

The music group remembered Lebo Mathosa and her immense contribution to the music industry

They reminisced about the singer's favourite dish and her kind nature, and they added that they really missed her

Boom Shaka penned a touching message to Lebo Mathosa on her heavenly birthday. The music icon would have turned 47 years old this year.

Boom Shaka shared some touching words to celebrate the singer's 47th birthday. Image: Naashon Zalk/Oupa Bopape

Lebo Mathosa celebrates posthumous birthday

The late Boom Shaka member sadly lost her life on 23 October 2006. She would have turned 47 years old on 16 July 2024. To honour her, her former bandmates from Boom Shaka took to Instagram to pen a touching message.

In the sweet message, they remembered her for her immense contribution to the music industry and mentioned that Oskip joined them to enjoy her favourite meal.

"Happy birthday, Angel. You’ve been on our minds and in our hearts a lot lately. We talk about you every day and miss you so much. Yesterday was especially tough, but we found comfort in sharing memories with @oskidoibelieve @darumabyoskido and enjoying your favourite dish, special chicken chow mein. It’s just not the same without you. We miss you more than words can express. We feel your presence every single time when we are on stage. Thank you for the gift of Music."

Mzansi shares touching words in remembrance in her birthday

Reacting to the heartfelt message, Mzansi had this to say:

tuminhlapo.tn joked:

"That white boy in the audience was ready to risk it all."

mbaliyezwe_ lauded:

"Lebo’s body though."

munukampho shared:

"Lebo be looking like she left home to a gig today. Her eyebrows and fashion sense haven't gone out of style since."

rosekennybells added:

"I will never get over her death; I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing when I heard of her passing on the radio; I still think about her and wonder where she could be right now; I felt Africa was robbed by her passing. I will always love her."

pearlmemanilive.com2 gushed:

"Haibo uLebo ingathi that picture was taken yesterday, very stylish."

