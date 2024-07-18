Sbahle Mpisane is embracing body art to cover her accident scars, boosting her confidence

Social media users praised her decision to use tattoos for self-acceptance and healing

Some commenters noted differing views on body art, while others emphasised focusing on more pressing issues

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sbahle Mpisane is living her life on her own terms, and we love it for her. The star recently sent shockwaves throughout Mzansi when she debuted her new body art.

Sbahle Mpisane has explained the real reason why she got tattoos. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane opens up about her tattoos

Reality TV star and fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisabe is embracing the changes to her body. Sbahle survived a tragic car accident five years ago and has been open about her struggles with embracing her body and scars after the accident.

According to MDN News, the fitness fanatic recently explained that she is using tattoos to cover the scars from the accident. She shared that she was not a big fan of tattoos before the accident. Part of the post read:

"To make life easy for myself, I decided to get inked so I could cover my scars bit by bit to clean the dirt. My mum supported my art because she knew that it would give me the peace I needed and boost my dead confidence at the time."

Fans weigh in on Sbahle Mpisane's decision

Social media users praised Sbahle for doing what's best for her, not what pleases other people. Others noted that the issue about the star's body art is not newsworthy.

@tinasheugene wrote:

"In short, she is saying she used to hate tattoos when she was a normal person."

@MaggyValen commented:

"You know, as a country, we have a serious issue on our hands; we might have a Nigerian Miss South Africa at any time, and that's not good. Can we focus on that? Please don't bore us."

@KidiPotse added:

"We embrace our scars differently; with my accident scars, I completely did nothing about them, but since she's in the limelight, I can understand her covering herself with tattoos. She looks beautiful. ❤️"

@LovethL45957 said:

"As long as she feels happy and confident."

Shebeshxt shows off tattoo of his late daughter, Onthathile

Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt recently left Mzansi social media users in their feelings when he shared a picture of the new tattoo he got in honour of his late daughter Onthathile. The nine-year-old died in a car accident a few weeks ago.

Mzansi musician Shebeshxt is still heartbroken after losing his nine-year-old daughter, Onthathile, in a fatal car crash. The controversial star, recently discharged from the hospital, shared his new body art on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News