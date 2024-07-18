DJ and socialite Cyan Boujee recently underwent surgery for a perfect body and has been flaunting her new look on social media

Her latest photo in a skimpy outfit went viral on X, formerly Twitter, captivating Mzansi

Social media users praised her stunning appearance, but some noted that her promiscuity overshadows her potential for broader brand collaborations

Cyan Boujee is cementing her place among the most beautiful celebrities in South Africa. The DJ and socialite who recently went under the knife for the perfect body, and it's safe to say the surgery paid off.

Cyan Boujee shows off her hot body

Media personality Cyan Boujee's new hobby is setting social media timelines on fire. The star has been turning heads with her saucy images since returning from Turkey a few weeks ago.

A picture of the controversial media personality showing a little skin in a skimpy outfit has left social media users choking on their saliva. MDN News shared Cyan Boujee's picture on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, and it has gone viral on social media. The caption read:

"Cyan Boujee..❤"

Mzansi can't get enough of Cyan Boujee's hot picture

Social media users admitted that Cyan's body is perfect, and her face card also gives what it is supposed to give.

@Bidegah said:

"Are you paying R1 million lobola for her?"

@I_am_Bucie commented:

"Her face card is wicked what an absolute wow "

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"She looks so fine. I'm not sure what else she went abroad to attach to her body."

@Jessica_Rarah noted:

"She's so pretty; however, her promiscuity outshines her beauty. This girl has potential; if she wasn't promiscuous, she would work with so many brands: including face of Legit, makeup, skincare, temptation lingerie, brand ambassador for Always Ultra or on billboards for Levi's jeans. ."

