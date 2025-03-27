Popular Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Uyanda was the runner-up and has gained so many followers

Just recently, the Eastern Cape teacher was gifted a VW Tiguan R Line from a dealership in Port Elizabeth

Pictures of him fetching his new ride have gone viral, and fans are ecstatic for the former reality TV contestant

Eastern Cape teacher Uyanda Hlangabzeo was recently gifted a new ride. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant was pictured at the Tavcor Volkswagen dealership in Port Elizabeth, Gqeberha.

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' contestant Uyanda received a VW Tiguan. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo

Source: Instagram

Uyanda gifted a VW vehicle

The Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 runner-up Uyanda was recently seen all smiles, fetching his sleek VW car. A few photos of him with the staff from the dealership have gone viral and right behind him was his new ride.

The Eastern Cape teacher has amassed a big following on social media, and his people are more than happy for him.

A fan who jokingly calls himself his lawyer congratulated him and assured him that more success is awaiting him.

"This is only the beginning for Uyanda. God’s grace has located you this time around. We love you so much, Sponono," the sweet message reads.

Check out the X photos of his car below:

Uyanda Hlangabezo also shared a video of him fetching the car and added a bible verse as his caption.

Mzansi celebrates Uyanda's new ride

Fans on social media congratulated Uyanda and said he deserves this and so much more.

'Big Brother Mzansi' runner up Uyanda has a new VW Tiguan. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo

Source: Twitter

@juniormo congratulated:

"Our honey badger, I think this is God for you not to win. He wanted to show you the real love. We love you, sponono and congrats."

@deoverthinkr said:

"Thank u @VWTavcorPE for trusting our young sponono our love for him will ensure he drives safely."

@a_bukwe exclaimed:

God's timing, Sponono! I have never fought for somebody the way I did this year, 2025 for a Big Brother contestant. Thank you for being you and pushing yourself to an extra limit...the sky is not even a limit Badger."

@MsParis414024 said:

"God hasn't even started with you. You will be amazed at what he has in store for you."

Fans raise more than R170K for Uyanda

South African influencer Mandisi Tshingana was confirmed to be the one handling the fundraising process for Uyanda.

Hos family shared a statement confirming this and said they are grateful for the support: "A special mention: Handler and the family are aware of the contributions pouring in for Uyanda and are in support of it. Please check Mandisi Tshingana's accounts It is also the ONLY initiative we agreed upon currently. Let's continue to support this wonderful initiative! Thank you for being an incredible fanbase, HoneyBadgers," Uyanda wrote.

At the time, fans had already managed to raise over R170,000 for Uyanda and the target is R2 million.

Sweet Guluva explains donation process

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva has clarified the fundraising initiative.

He said that there are people who tried to scam his fans by starting a donations drive without his knowledge. But he still faced backlash online for being greedy.

Source: Briefly News