Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva has provided clarity on the fundraising initiative

He called out the people who tried to scam his fans by starting a donations drive without his knowledge

After he faced backlash online for being greedy, he simply said people are not obliged, but those who wish to can donate

Popular Big Brother Mzansi contestant and winner Sweet Guluva has addressed the backlash he received for apparently asking for donations from fans, even after he won R2 million.

Sweet Guluva says it is not an obligation to donate

Taking to X recently, Sweet Guluva has called out a scam which involves people trying to solicit donations using his name. He distanced himself from this but stated that there are people who wish to contribute financially.

He faced backlash online for being greedy, however, he said people are not obliged to donate and that he does not need the money.

"Bolokhuzan’ it has come to our attention that some individuals have been falsely using my name to solicit donations, misleading fans and supporters. To clarify, we do not need the donations, but we do understand that many of you have expressed a genuine desire to contribute out of your own will.

To ensure that anyone who chooses to support me is doing so safely and directly, we are providing the official banking details above. This is purely for those who wish to give, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so. Do you understand me?"

BBMzansi's Sweet Guluva thanks fans for their support

The reality TV star appreciated the love he was constantly receiving from people online. He has been receiving support from celebrities as well, including Ngizwe Mchunu, former Big Brother contestant Bravo B and other honourable mentions from DJ Zinhle, Somizi Mhlongo and Cici.

"We appreciate the love and support, and we want to protect our community from any scams. Should you choose to contribute, please use the details above to ensure your support reaches us directly. Thank you for your continued support. uSweet Guluva is’gebengu esingayibambi inkunzi sin’thanda kakhulu."

Check out his Instagram statement below:

Mzansi is still confused by Sweet Guluva donations

Netizens are not buying Sweet Guluva's post, saying this is still greed.

@PovertykillerB cried:

"This is like saying 'We do not want your donations, but we want them.' Someone will be donating R200 from their NSFAS income. Milk them tsotsi yase KZN."

@dzablase5 stated:

"Money is not a sin, but the love of money is a sin. This verse was written because of this greed. You are the one who should be donating, not the otherway around."

@DDT_PM asked:

"So, someone who won R2 million in cash still wants donations? What kind of greed is this?"

@lowkeyevery said:

"This is the greed that was talked about in the Bible."

DJ Tira wants to work with Sweet Guluva

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira reached out to Sweet Guluva on social media and offered the reality TV star a huge deal regarding the Durban July.

DJ Tira's plea received a thumbs up from fans, and this time, people are not accusing him of trying to milk fame.

