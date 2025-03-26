A petrol attendant decided to teach a lady some vernac in an interaction that had South Africans adoring his kindness

The service man has a magnetic energy to him and has recorded many videos of his interactions with customers

Folks on the web applauded his great service, and some commenters suggested he should pursue something romantic

A charming petrol attendant taught a customer some vernac and South Africans found it charming. Images: Pillay Reforce Mnisi

A smooth petrol attendant had a customer grinning from ear to ear when he taught her some vernac while pouring some petrol. The white lady tried her best to say the things he was taught while interacting with the man. South Africans loved the way the pair spoke to each other.

Petrol and content served up

Facebook user Pillay Reforce Mnisi is the man behind the clip and has many more of him having some wholesome fun with customers. In the clip he posted, the lady tries to say that he should fill up her car in vernac. At the end of the clip, the woman says goodbye to the kind man and is given her last lesson.

See the clip below:

A man of great content

Pillay has many videos of his fun-filled activities with different customers. Outside sharing content, he shoots with people filling up their cars, the man likes giving updates about what's happening at work. If one word were to be used to describe the man's content, it would be wholesome.

The petrol attendant has a great way with his customers. Image: Westend61

The people included in his videos are always smiling and filled with joy. One thing the man has in buckets is charm, its very easy for him to get his customers comfortable and feeling great. Sometimes, he's able to squeeze out a few laughs.

South Africans loved the chemistry the pair had and some commenters suggested that he should try pursuing something with her.

Read the comments below:

Milton Mabhengeta said:

"She can keep the land."

Mmakau Orlando Pirates Branch mentioned:

"This guy should be in radio an television 💯"

Bonginkosi Mkhize commented

"Keep it. some white people don't want to even to try to speak English."

Bongani Mdhluli posted:

"Trump come and see us in South Africa we getting along just fine🤠"

Phaweni Sithole shared:

"Someone please tells Trump that we are good here, we are cruising nicely 😊"

Thabo Mthembu said:

"Petrol attendants are the best people in the world."

Bonginkosi Nkabinde mentioned:

"Shela ingane ai mara wena mara (Hit on the lady man.)"

Gift Koketso Nyatlo commented:

"Don't waste time my guy."

Msawenkosi Goodnough Mkhize shared:

"You rock my guy."

Source: Briefly News