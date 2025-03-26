A selfless man touched the hearts of South Africans when he fed his disabled friend while eating out

The man who can't move any of his limbs is a talented artist who creates sketches with his mouth

People across Mzansi were deeply moved by the sight and praised the dude for looking out for a person in need

South Africans were feeling emotional after a man helped his disabled friend by feeding him while eating out. Images: Ezra Bailey/ Getty Images, emmanuelgoldenhand

Source: TikTok

South Africans were moved when a man fed his disabled friend while eating out. The man in the wheelchair is an artist who creates sketches of people using his mouth and is accompanied by a personal assistant who helps him move about.

Talent like no other

TikTokker emmanuelgoldenhand is the man in the wheelchair being assisted by his kind friend. At point in the video, the disabled dude takes a bite from some meat that was given to him, and then the friend took a bite afterwards, showing how comfortable the pair are together.

See the heartwarming video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

No obstacle to big

emmanuelgoldenhand has video after video showing that his disability isn't stopping him from accomplishing great things. Several TikToks show the man using his mouth in an astonishingly impressive way. There are clips of him showing the drawing stages of some artwork, with one of Patrice Motsepe standing out within his channel.

The talented disabled man uses his mouth to create artistic pieces. Image: Oliver Rossi

Source: Getty Images

You can see the control and focus he has when using the pencil in his mouth. A following clip shows him continuing with the piece, but this time, he paints in the colours. He moves his mouth for the best brush strokes at certain parts of the painting.

South Africans loved the sense of comradery and showered the pair in praise.

Read the comments below:

Jabs said:

"As a mom who has a son living with disability I always pray God give my son a real friend who will have no problem to go an extra mile help him and not make him a joke... God bless you ❤️"

Hottokaykay mentioned:

"The guy feeding him is my learner. A very humble young man ❤️🙌"

Thabi$o Wa Lesupa commented:

"This is how TikTok should be and this is the content I signed up for 🙏🏾 May God bless you young man."

Boikgantsho-Pleasure ♥️ posted:

"They're no longer friends... They are brothers♥️😭"

Shego shared:

"Love is free guys, thanks for showing much love we really appreciate it."

Karabo said:

"That’s a true definition of friendship ❤️"

Shatadi mentioned:

"There are still beautiful souls out there 🥺❤️"

Ayanda Mtsweni commented:

"You're wrong. This not friendship but brotherhood ❤️😍"

More touching stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a woman shared a heartwarming video showing the beautiful fusion of cultures at her traditional Tswana wedding ceremony, where her French in-laws embraced SA customs.

previously reported that a woman shared a heartwarming video showing the beautiful fusion of cultures at her traditional Tswana wedding ceremony, where her French in-laws embraced SA customs. A woman named Ongezwa shared on her TikTok account that she was leaving her days of unemployment in the past. The excited lady uploaded a mini vlog to show internet users how she got ready for her work day.

A woman's painful account of domestic violence left Mznasi emotional. Shared how her ex-husband first laid hands on her, something that escalated over time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News