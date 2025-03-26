“I Wish to Join You”: SA Motivated As Woman’s Unemployment Days End

A woman named Ongezwa shared on her TikTok account that she was leaving her days of unemployment in the past

The excited lady uploaded a mini vlog to show internet users how she got ready for her work day

Several members of the online community headed to the post's comment section to send congratulatory messages and hoped for such news themselves

A local woman was happy to share that she had finally secured herself a job. Images: @ngciphuka

For some South Africans, securing a stable job can be a frustrating challenge. Fortunately, one local woman proudly shared with internet users that she finally got a job, putting a smile on her face.

Mini vlog for a major win

A woman named Ongezwa happily took to her TikTok account to share with app users on the popular social media platform that her days of unemployment were done and dusted.

While posting a mini vlog to invite people to go to work with her, Ongezwa showed herself getting ready for the morning by taking care of her personal hygiene, giving people a look at her outfit for the day, and eventually arriving at work to sign a few documents.

Ongezwa did not share the company she worked for or the position she secured.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi proud of employed woman

After seeing Ongezwa's mini vlog, hundreds of social media users flooded the post's comment section with congratulatory messages. Other app users shared how motivated they were to find employment themselves.

Many TikTokkers were happy for the woman after hearing that she got a job. Image: Oleksii Didok

@b.pelo said to the woman:

"Congratulations, stranger. May there be nothing less than growth and blessings from here onwards."

@thandeka7083 shared with Ongezwa and the online community:

"It gives me so much hope that things will eventually work out for me as well! All the best."

@teekaenyide got spiritual in the comment section, writing:

"Congratulations and all the best. Praying for bigger and better things for you from here on out in the mighty name of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Amen."

A positive @uwhoaw_chaddy noted that they had to follow Ongezwa after seeing her post and exclaimed to app users:

"I love when people get employed. It gives me hope!"

@okuhle201 mentioned in the comments:

"Ah, uthi when the time is right, the Lord shall make it happen. Please enjoy this phase of your life."

@fifimmolawa said to the woman:

"You look so nice. I pray your working environment is as good as you're hoping."

Wanting the same outcome in their life, an emotional @gillian_mo told the newly employed lady:

"Congratulations, stranger. I so wish to join you, too."

