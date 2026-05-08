A woman posted a TikTok video showing people a wholesome moment that she shared with her children

The lady who worked hard to show people that it was all worth it when she was finally able to spoil her children with something they wanted

The emotional moment between family members left many people stunned by the generosity that she demonstrated

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A doting mother showed people how much she loved all her children by spoiling them. The lady arrived home bearing gifts, and they were fully appreciated by her kids.

A woman bought her three kids iPhones. Image: @siwe_mompreneur

Source: UGC

The video that the woman posted on 7 May 2026 left many people inspired to also spoil their children in a similar way one day. People were impressed by how far the woman went to make sure that her children were well taken care of.

In a video on TikTok by @siwe_mompreneur, South Africans were amused by a video showing the moment when a mother made her children happy. In the caption, the loving mom shared that her small business enabled her to buy all of her children iPhones. The lady pulled out a box and opened it, showing her children that they were each getting a present, and they soon dissolved into puddles of tears. Watch the video below:

South Africa moved by woman's gift for children

Many people thought that the lady who gave her kids iPhones was admirable. Viewers were impressed by this pledge she made. Read the comments below:

Woman visited the iStore and left with three iPhones for her kids. Image: Andy Lee

Source: UGC

Salome💋🌻commented:

" May your pocket never and I mean NEVER run dry! This is exactly what my mom does🫶🏻"

zegaslesegolavern said:

"I’m so glad that you never gave up, and yes, forever living makes dreams come true for those who put in the work."

Lindelani Makhoshi wrote:

'This is so beautiful, while I can't even buy my kids KFC. Mama, God bless you more and protect u so that you can see your children grow to be better men stay blessed."

Lethabo Seoloane added:

"You reminded me of my mom… she used to do the same for my siblings and me… that woman loved us so much, and she would do anything for us…🥺❤️❤️… You are an amazing mother to your kids, mama. Pray that God keeps you in their lives until they will be able to do the same for you."

gracemathabatha said:

"Its no longer about us,,,, But our kids…My Leader😭😭😭God bless you even more."

Evidence wrote:

"My mother just gave me R700 today out of nowhere, mind you I was very broke😭...that woman is god sent I don't wanna lie😂🤟🏽🔥"

❤️💕💖Rachy 💖💕💓 was moved:

"Ahhhh you got me in tears 😭 this is so beautiful well done mummy ❤️"

🇿🇦 applauded:

"They will always say “ Mommy made it possible no matter what” A mother will always make a plan even with nothing in her pocket❤️"

Other Briefly News stories about iPhones

South Africans were moved by a parent who gifted her children with expensive iPhones.

In a similar story, a little child was over the moon thinking that they received an iPhone as a gift.

People were blown away after a woman showed she bought herself in full cash.

Source: Briefly News