A proud mother decided to purchase two brand new iPhone 15 smartphones to reward her children for passing their first school term with great results

The children were given the expensive gifts at home after their father felt inspired by the high marks they achieved during the past few months

Many social media users have shared their opinions on the viral video which shows the emotional moment the two siblings received their brand new phones

A dedicated mother from Cape Town recently surprised her two children with brand new iPhone 15 devices on 19 April 2026.

The proud mom hugging her kids. Images: @andsilimeni

Source: TikTok

This generous gesture was meant to reward the young pair for achieving impressive academic results during their first school term. The parents wanted to show their deep appreciation for the hard work their kids put into their studies.

This celebration took place at their family home after the children returned with their successful report cards. The father and mother decided that a high-value reward would motivate them for the rest of the year.

The family chose this specific moment to celebrate because academic excellence is a top priority in their household. The mother and her husband felt that acknowledging the children’s efforts would keep them focused on their future goals. The children were caught completely off guard when their parents called them into the living room for the surprise. It was a heartwarming scene that showed the strong bond within this happy South African family.

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Family values lead to big rewards

The mother spoke directly to Lihle and Likhona about how proud their father was of their marks. Likhona is the only daughter in the family. Her brother Lihle stood beside her as their mother explained the reason for the massive surprise.

Anda Silimeni shared the clip on TikTok and it has gained over 265,000 likes at the time of this report.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi falls in love with the gesture

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Petunia.n commented:

“I showed my mom, and she said she is happy for them.”

@UCT Dyan!!! said:

“What a confidence booster. 😭🥹”

@SIKHANYISE 💖 highlighted:

“A mother who treats both of her children the same! 🥹💖”

@prettybuhle💕 wrote:

“I was promised an iPhone. When I came back home after finishing matric (I was in a boarding school). Mom had bought my sister an iPhone 11 and herself a 16 Pro Max. I never got one. I just bought myself one this year. 🥲”

@Skwafta the vlogger😼 said:

“My parents are nonchalant. They won’t even say congratulations to all level 7s. 😭😒”

@🫧Mbalenhle🌸🧿 commented:

This is the kind of parent I am trying to be. She’s in grade 1, did so well for the first term, and I am gonna gift her a trampoline before the end of term 2.❤️🤭🥹”

TikToker @andsilimeni shared the clip on the platform. Image: https:@andsilimeni

Source: TikTok

More articles involving parents and school children

Briefly News previously reported that parents at Theresa Park Secondary School have demanded a meeting with the principal after only 30 out of 270 Grade 9 learners passed Afrikaans.

previously reported that parents at Theresa Park Secondary School have demanded a meeting with the principal after only 30 out of 270 Grade 9 learners passed Afrikaans. A group of mothers was filmed sprinting down the race track during a race at their children's school.

A primary school in the North West temporarily closed after the ceiling allegedly collapsed during class.

Source: Briefly News