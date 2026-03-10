A primary school in the North West temporarily closed after the ceiling allegedly collapsed during class

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Part of the classroom ceiling collapsed during a lesson. Image: Centralnewsza/X

Source: Twitter

NORTH WEST - Logaga Primary School has temporarily closed after part of a classroom ceiling collapsed during a lesson. The incident occurred following recent heavy storms, which local residents say worsened the condition of the aging building.

Ceiling collapsed during a lesson

According to Central News, no injuries were reported, but eyewitnesses described the collapse as alarming, with debris falling near learners. The school, constructed in the 1970s, has long faced structural problems, including leaking roofs, unstable ceilings, and deteriorating walls. Community members said repeated complaints over the past 15 years have largely gone unaddressed. The closure affects hundreds of learners. Nearby Bapong Primary School also sustained storm damage, with parts of its roof and ceilings failing. Parents at both schools have kept children at home until authorities ensure the buildings are safe.

Parents and local leaders gathered outside Logaga Primary, demanding urgent repairs. One parent said they would not return children to the school until proper fixes were made, noting that the school has served multiple generations and patchwork solutions are insufficient.

What did the education department say?

The North West Department of Education confirmed that Logaga Primary is on a list of schools identified for maintenance or reconstruction. Authorities have instructed districts to assess buildings for minor, major, or complete interventions, with contractors and agencies like Public Works expected to assist.

The department acknowledged that funding constraints and a backlog of repairs have slowed infrastructure upgrades. Parents and teachers expressed frustration at the disruption to learning, particularly in foundational subjects. The department said emergency assessments would be conducted to repair the ceiling and roof before further storms, and discussions are ongoing to improve weatherproofing and regular safety checks.

The closure affects hundreds of learners. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

