Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber introduced a digital partnership for Smart ID applications at bank branches

The minister said that biometric verification eliminates paperwork and reduces application time to five to ten minutes

The programme aims for 1,000 branches by 2029, enhancing security and decentralising services

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced that a new digital partnership model will allow South Africans to apply for Smart IDs at participating bank branches without visiting a Home Affairs office.

Applicants visit a participating bank branch

Schreiber said the system eliminates the need for advance bookings and paperwork because biometric technology verifies applicants' information electronically. Under the new process, applicants visit a participating bank branch, provide fingerprints, look into a camera for a photograph, sign the application, and pay the required fee. Schreiber said the process takes between five and ten minutes to complete.

He added that applicants can return to the same branch to collect their Smart ID, while a courier delivery option to another address is expected to be introduced later. The first phase of the programme targets South Africans who still have the green barcoded ID book and those who need replacements for lost or stolen Smart ID cards. Schreiber said the initiative is intended to help people transition to the more secure Smart ID system or obtain replacements through a fully digital process that requires no bookings or documents.

Opportunities for manipulation

He said the new system improves security by relying on biometric verification linked to the population register, arguing that manual processes and paperwork in the previous system created opportunities for manipulation. Participating banks, including Standard Bank and Capitec, have already launched the service, with additional branches expected to join during the rollout.

Schreiber said the initiative aims to decentralise services by allowing people to access Home Affairs functions at locations they already visit for banking. The Department of Home Affairs plans to expand the programme to hundreds of bank branches during the year and aims to reach 1,000 branches by 2029.

