Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed a ransomware attack on South Africa's Land Bank, demanding five Bitcoin ransom

Land Bank took swift action to isolate the affected systems and enhance security controls following the breach

According to the Minister, hackers demanded five Bitcoin, roughly R5.4 million, but the bank did not pay

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has confirmed that the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa was targeted in a ransomware attack on 12 January 2026.

Hackers demanded five Bitcoin

According to IOL, Godongwana revealed the breach in a parliamentary reply to uMkhonto weSizwe (MKP) MP Adil Nchabeleng, who asked about the nature of the attack, the systems affected, and whether a ransom had been demanded. According to the Minister, hackers demanded five Bitcoin, roughly R5.4 million, but the bank did not pay. He said critical banking systems and farmer data were not compromised. The Minister explained that the bank detected unauthorised activity in parts of its computer systems. Preliminary investigations indicated that a third party accessed the network through a vulnerability on an internet-facing server and deployed ransomware, which encrypted part of the server environment and multiple laptops.

Godongwana said the ransomware affected servers in virtual environments running Microsoft operating systems and that the attackers were linked to a Ransomware-as-a-Service group. He added that the Land Bank immediately isolated affected systems, removed indicators of compromise, and strengthened security controls, including firewall hardening and patching vulnerabilities. The Minister noted that the bank's critical ERP, core banking, and customer relationship management systems were in a separate technical environment and were not accessed or compromised. The remainder of the servers and multiple laptops were either encrypted or rendered inaccessible. Godongwana confirmed that the bank had refused to pay the ransom and had taken measures to restore IT operations while preventing further unauthorised access.

