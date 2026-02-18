A Capitec Bank branch was temporarily closed after a family brought a dead body inside over a payout dispute

Emergency services responded as traffic was halted and nearby businesses closed following the unsettling incident

Customers and employees allegedly fled the building as the situation unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal

A local resident told Briefly News that the incident has become a hot topic in the area, with Taurus Medical & Security confirming the incident

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The bank branch remained closed as authorities managed the aftermath. Image: AdzVantage Stanger/Facebook

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL, STANGER - The South African Police Service allegedly closed a Capitec Bank branch in Stanger on Tuesday,18 February 2026, after a family brought a dead body inside the premises during a dispute over a life insurance payout.

Dead body placed inside Capitec Bank

It is alleged that the family had gone to the branch in the Stanger CBD, KZN, to claim funeral or life policy funds. Bank staff reportedly told them they needed proof of death to process the claim. The family later returned with the deceased's body and placed it inside the bank. Customers and employees fled the building as the situation unfolded. Authorities evacuated the branch and shut down surrounding streets. According to Taurus Medical & Security, its teams responded to the incident at Capitec Bank in Stanger after reports that a deceased person had been brought into the branch. The company said its personnel entered the premises to provide medical oversight and stabilise security at the scene.

Taurus Medical & Security confirmed the incident to Briefly News.

"We received information via local crime groups about the situation. Following our prompt response, once on-site, we found out the family had a dispute with the bank, and the family had brought the deceased's body to the bank. The scene was secured, and SAPS was called in for assistance," the company said."

Reports indicated that the incident brought business in the town centre to a halt. Traffic stopped, and nearby shops closed after emergency vehicles arrived. Residents were urged to avoid the area while officials secured the scene. The bank branch remained closed as authorities managed the aftermath. A local resident told Briefly News that although they did not witness the incident, it had become the main topic of discussion in the area. The resident described the situation as deeply disturbing and said they were struggling to believe it was true. They added that it was not the first time such an incident had occurred in Stanger, claiming it was the second similar incident in the area.

Capitec Bank responds to the incident

Capitec Bank expressed condolences to the family, describing the situation as an incredibly difficult and emotional time, and told Briefly News that it understood the sensitivity of the circumstances while apologising to those affected.

"We recognise the impact this situation has had on those involved, as well as on our employees and the broader community. The branch has been closed while we manage the matter, and we are providing the necessary support to all affected parties.

Capitec is engaging with the relevant authorities and will ensure that all appropriate processes are followed with care, dignity, and respect," Capitec said.

Witnesses said the family had gone to the branch in the Stanger CBD to claim funeral or life policy funds. Image: Taurus Medical & Security Services/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Steelbank worker dies on the job

Briefly News also reported that the family of Phila Mtambo is demanding answers from Steelbank Merchants after he died three weeks following a work-related injury.

His family say they received little information about the circumstances of the accident, which left Mtambo unconscious and ultimately led to his death.

Source: Briefly News