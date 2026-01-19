The family of Phila Mtambo is demanding answers from Steelbank Merchants after he died three weeks following a work-related injury

His family say they received little information about the circumstances of the accident, which left Mtambo unconscious and ultimately led to his death

They are now calling on the company to explain what had occurred and are considering further action to seek compensation for their loved one's death

A family is demanding compensation after a Steelbank Merchants employee was injured and died on the job. Image: Guillem Sartorio/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN- The family of 59-year-old Phila Mtambo is demanding answers from his employer, Steelbank Merchants in Durban, following his death three weeks after sustaining a work-related injury.

Speaking to NewzRoom Afrika on 19 January 2026, Mtambo's widow said Mtambo was injured while on duty and hospitalised. His condition later deteriorated, leaving his family devastated and searching for clarity.

Unclear circumstances surrounding the injury

Relatives said they were alarmed when they were called by the workplace, who informed them that Mtambo had been injured. Their concern grew when they were later informed he was airlifted to hospital,hinting that his injuries were more serious than they initially thought.

“We were told that he was injured on his hand, and we got really alarmed when they said he was being airlifted because they saw that the ambulance would take time,” the wife said

The family expressed shock at the circumstances of the injury.

“We were told he got injured while leaning on the machine, which surprised us because that was not the work he did,” they said.

Speaking of his injuries, Mtambo's wife could not contain her tears as she recalled the condition they found her husband in.

"His whole left arm was gone and his right one was injured. His face was bloated and had turned red," she explained

The family further said Mtambo remained unconscious and unable to communicate. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries three weeks later, after doctors determined additional surgery was needed to address his ribs.

Calls for accountability

The family claims they have received minimal information from Steelbank Merchants about the incident or the safety measures in place.

“We want to know what happened and whether proper workplace safety protocols were followed,” one relative said.

“We need answers, and we need justice for our loved one,” they added.

Ramaphosa promises compensation for workers who died in the George building collapse

In another workplace accident, President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged that the South African government will compensate the families and victims of the building collapse in George, Western Cape, including support for treatment and funeral costs through the relevant government structures. He committed during a visit to George on 16 May 2024, where he met with families of those killed and injured in the tragedy. The collapse of the partially built residential building on Victoria Street on 6 May 2024 claimed dozens of lives and left many more wounded, prompting national attention and calls for clearer accountability. Ramaphosa’s announcement came amid mixed public reactions, with some questioning whether investigations and prosecutions of those responsible should take priority alongside compensation efforts.

Phila Mtambo succumbed to his horrific injuries after he was injured at work. Image: Xavier Zimbardo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

