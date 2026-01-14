Brickz has reportedly achieved academic excellence despite serving a lengthy prison sentence

The convicted Kwaito musician is said to have turned his life around for the better, and his loved ones could attest to this

This comes after rumours circulated about Brickz's release from prison after serving over half of his sentence

Disgraced Kwaito musician Brickz is said to be actively working on turning his life around while behind bars.

While confined at the Leeuwkop Medium C Correctional Centre, the Tjovitjo hitmaker, real name Sipho Ndlovu, has reportedly achieved academic excellence after completing a higher certificate in law.

TimesLIVE reports that Ndlovu, who was sentenced to 15 years in October 2017 over a highly controversial rape case, has been committed to his studies, a commitment that earned him seven distinctions.

In 2024, Brickz graduated from Boston College with a Marketing Management qualification, and his latest achievement further exemplifies his thirst for knowledge as he uses education as a tool to transform his life's narrative, proving that it is never too late to trade a troubled past for a brighter, more informed future.

His son, Gugulethu Cleopas Ndlovu, known as Google Da DJ, highlighted that, no matter how people view his father, what matters is the kind of man he is to him.

"Whether he was convicted of a crime or not is not as important as the strength he has proved to me as a man who will never allow the challenges of life bring him down. His achievements are what make me respect him, not only as a father but as my hero," he said.

This was after the pair clashed in 2024 over Google's choice of career after choosing music over his academics.

However, it was revealed that the journey has not been easy, as Brickz reportedly faces racism in jail, according to a source.

"We’ve been told when we visit that white students are allowed to keep their laptops in their cells, but Brickz is not allowed to do the same."

Reacting to the poor treatment his dad is allegedly subject to behind bars, his son revisited Brickz's past good deeds and pleaded for fairness.

"My dad has been helping a lot in prison. He’s donated items and supplied the sound system used at last year’s Family Day event. We are not asking for special treatment, only fairness. He should be treated equally."

As he continues his studies, ambitiously pursuing a Bachelor of Law through UNISA, he is seen as a beacon of hope for fellow inmates, proving that education can provide a sense of freedom even within the confines of a cell.

Brickz's alleged release gets debunked

Despite his commitment to change, it will be a long time before the disgraced Kwaito star finally walks free.

In 2025, rumours began to circulate suggesting that Brickz was released from jail after Ntsiki Mazwai's viral X (formerly Twitter) post, suggesting that, like his niece, he had also violated her.

"The celebrity who raped me has been released from jail for raping his niece. I must just accept and deal. This is life."

Briefly News shared several posts by the poet/ activist, revealing that she had previously exposed Brickz on social media despite him only being convicted for his niece's assault. However, despite the rumours, the publication later confirmed that Brickz was not released from jail.

