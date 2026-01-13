A qualified wood technology graduate shared why he left corporate life despite earning a steady salary

His experience reflected growing dissatisfaction with workplace culture and rigid routines

The story highlighted why flexible work appeals to many South Africans today, prompting reactions

Sometimes walking away from stability isn’t quitting at all, but choosing peace over pressure in a system that no longer serves you.

The picture on the left showed Mavara Lapis in his car, wearing a Takealot driver uniform. Image: @mavaralapis

Source: TikTok

A man from Nelspruit sparked conversation after sharing why he walked away from a R20,000-a-month corporate job to become an independent Takealot delivery driver. The video was posted by @mavaralapis on 5 January 2026 and shows him sitting in his car, reflecting on his frustration with traditional employment. He explained that despite holding a degree in Wood Technology from Nelson Mandela University and working for six years in corporate, he endured constant shouting from a boss who had no degree. He described waking up at 4 am, arriving at work by 5 am, and dealing with stress for what he felt was little reward.

The story taps into a wider shift happening in South Africa’s job market. Many graduates face limited career progression, poor workplace culture, and salaries that no longer stretch far enough. Gig economy roles, while demanding, offer flexibility and autonomy that corporate environments often lack. For some, the appeal lies in setting personal targets, managing time independently, and escaping toxic management structures.

Why one graduate chose freedom over corporate stress

The video gained traction because it echoed a shared experience among working South Africans. Viewers related to the rigid routines, lack of recognition, and emotional toll of corporate jobs. His honesty about feeling programmed struck a nerve, particularly among young professionals questioning traditional career paths.

Public reaction leaned toward understanding and support. Many saw his move not as a failure but as reclaiming control over his time, dignity, and mental well-being. In a country with a high unemployment rate, user @mavaralapis’s video proved to netizens that there are more ways to make money besides using your qualifications.

The screenshot on the left captured Mavara talking about why he left his job. Image: @mavaralapis

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Burah7 said:

"Freedom of speech, you’re liberated. 😂"

Magzen said:

"Guys, as much as we try to plug our brothers and sisters, but can we tell them the honest truth, I did Takealot and Mr D, 6000 with bike, how, because the food order is R27.50."

Veyane24 said:

"The working environment is toxic, especially when you are more educated than your superior."

Ganda Ganda said:

"Eish, bro, you’re stressing me out! I'm working hard, bro, operating a machine, loading my truck, doing deliveries, and coming back to offload. I'm just sick and tired of it. If I work overtime, they give me R30, but I did not even get a bonus."

Tabiso Msolongile said:

"I have a car, I want to drive for Takealot during the weekends. How do I apply?"

Thabelo Ndou Khulwan said:

"Let’s talk real life, guys. Not all of us will have businesses or own companies, but having a business mind or a side hustle is better. Let those who want to work, work, and those who have businesses employ others."

Percyborn said:

"I don't feel like working for anyone. If things go well, I am quitting."

Luu Mathebula said:

"You are even glowing now, which shows you are stress-free. Keep on hustling, bro."

Check out the TikTok video below:

