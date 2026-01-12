Inno Matijane appeared optimistic in a recent social media post amid the backlash involving a disgruntled client

The influencer's furniture business came under scrutiny after falling short of a customer's expectations, leading to the company being exposed on social media

His upbeat attitude drew praise from the online community as the debate surrounding his company continued

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Inno Matijane addressed the ongoing backlash involving his furniture business. Image: innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Inno Matijane is using his recent furniture flop as motivation as he reflects on the lessons learned and looks forward to a bright future.

On Sunday, 11 January 2026, the former reality TV star's furniture business, Inno Furn, was exposed by a disgruntled client who expressed utter dissatisfaction with their order.

Photos of what she asked for and what was delivered to her door circulated online and prompted an immediate reaction from Matijane, who acknowledged the error.

Having offered a detailed explanation of the incident as well as an apology coupled with a refund, Inno used the scandal to fuel his drive as he bravely faces online criticism with an unapologetic focus on his future and a refusal to let the backlash define his career.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page on the day the scandal erupted, Inno doubled down on his vision for the future, asserting that his business will emerge from the scandal stronger and more committed to its clientele.

"Through everything, @innofurn will become the biggest brand in the world soon! Thank you for the feedback. We will grow and always strive for 100% customer satisfaction. Thank you for your support!"

To drive his point home, Inno included a video of himself standing beside a newly wrapped couch, emphasising his commitment to fulfilling orders despite the controversy. This spoke to his resilience, showing that he prefers to use negative publicity as a stepping stone rather than letting it derail his progress.

Inno Matijane bounced back with sheer optimism after his furniture business was exposed for botching a customer's custom order. Image: innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Briefly News, the influencer explained that his focus remains on being solution-oriented, noting that real growth comes from being accountable even when faced with intense public criticism.

"As a business owner, I’ve learned that public scrutiny is part of growth. How you respond matters more than the noise itself. I believe professionalism is shown not by being perfect, but by being accountable, calm, and solution-oriented, even under pressure."

The influencer's bold stance has triggered a wave of reactions from the public, with many debating his approach to damage control.

Watch Inno Matijane's video below.

Social media reacts to Inno Matijane's post

Inno Matijane's apology and his remarks on accountability and growth sparked a lively conversation online. Read some of the comments below.

StraightupGal said:

"I, for one, appreciate a full, transparent explanation and apology from you. Most people run away from these types of situations."

LeboTsot wrote:

"Taking accountability is a strength. May your business grow from strength to strength."

MartinMavhunga encouraged Inno Matijane:

"It's business, my brother, always do your best and achieve customer satisfaction, all will be well."

Oracle5 added:

"@innomatijane, I really love your work, it's beautiful. I'm certain that you'll be able to rectify this issue, my brother. It'll soon pass, and I will buy something from you too."

Inno Matijane reflects on the negativity from his transformation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Inno Matijane opening up about his experience with having gender dysphoria.

The reality TV personality spoke about being dissatisfied with his identity and appearance, and revealed what eventually helped him overcome his insecurities.

Source: Briefly News