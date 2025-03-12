Former South African reality TV star Inno Matijane recently showed off his new furniture business, Innofurn, after leaving his old life

Former The Way Ngingakhona star shared a video of his warehouse where they make furniture from scratch on his social media page

Many netizens showed love to Inno as they flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Inno Matjiane showed off his furniture business. Image: @innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Former South African reality TV star Inno Matijane recently had fans gushing over his new business venture on social media.

The Way Ngingakhona star showed off his furniture business after announcing in 2024 that he has left his old life and became a born-again Christian.

Matijane posted a video on his social media pages showing what happens behind the scenes at his furniture warehouse, where they make their items all from scratch.

Watch the video below:

Many netizens congratulate Inno Matijane

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, and others expressed how proud they were of Inno for coming this far. See some of the reactions below:

spitchnzawumbi said:

"So proud of you man. May this blossom beyond your expectations."

_.tshiamo.s wrote:

"Oh I love this for you ❤️🥺God bless you with more!"

official_thabo commented:

"Just to see a black child doing well for themselves, then my whole Tuesday is made. BLACK CHILD it's possible just keep working hard and believing in yourselves, let us become the first in our families to bring change. I'm so proud of you inno."

@StraightupGal replied:

"Inno, you are truly a testimony of strength and character. I have seen moments in your life when you seemed so low and defeated but you always come out on the other side. One thing you have been consistent in is that you were always made to be a Boss- that's why you make Boss moves. I'm proud of you and I wish you immense and everlasting success in your business. Many more blessings to you."

@ClownSeekers responded:

"Brother Inno has done it. I applaud you for taking a step in the furniture business, it's a lucrative market."

Inno Matijane ventured into the upholstery industry. Image@innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News