South African media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni recently celebrated his first anniversary since bagging his radiology degree

The former YoTV star posted pictures from his graduation day on his Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Musa celebrating his achievement

Musa Mthombeni celebrated his achievement. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

South African child star Dr Musa Mthombeni recently reflected on his incredible academic journey on social media.

The star marked a year since he obtained his radiology degree from the College of Medicine of South Africa. The star posted pictures from his graduation on his Instagram page and also playfully hinted at furthering his studies again:

"I can’t believe it’s been a year since I graduated! Crazy where the time goes! It’s been a while since I graduated, I think I need to do something about that. How many APS points do you need to study accounting again? I’m asking for a dark and s*xy friend. Dr Musawenkosi Mthombeni CA (SA) does have a nice ring to it yaz! 😂😂😂Happy Monday lovers and friends. Let’s keep cooking! Whether it’s iphalishi or the next level in life. Let’s keep at it!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Musa reflecting on his academic journey

Shortly after sharing the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

spkzc0909 said:

"Wandikhumbuza uTatam! A great specialist physician. His gown is still at home. A great week ahead, Myeni ka Liesl."

nothandonn wrote:

"Wow Dokotela. You are such an inspiration. since you were in YoTV, we could tell that you were going somewhere. Your persistence transcends. Well done dark and s*xy brother."

drthabo commented:

"Canada is looking for radiologists right now who trained in S.A. Take advantage of it brother. All the best."

sindit3 mentioned:

"You are still young and capable....if you see it as a need in your career why not...all the best, Doc."

Dr Musa Mthombeni on white "oppressed" South African

Meanwhile, in February 2025, celebrity doctor, Musa Mthombeni said “oppressed” white South Africans should relocate to the United States after President Donald Trump offered them refugee status abroad. The TV personality's statement came after the Lobby group Afriforum distanced itself from Donald Trump's executive order.

Mthombeni also shared on X that he doesn’t see any farmer leaving his 500-hectare farm to be a refugee in the US and added that the lies and disinformation have caught up with them. Many netizens then responded to Dr Musa Mthombeni's statement.

Dr Musa and Liesl trend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni faced criticism for repeatedly expressing his love for his wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, on social media, with fans accusing him of appearing desperate.

The backlash stems from a recent Instagram post where Dr Musa left multiple comments on Liesl's stunning picture, including one where he asked her to make him a father.

