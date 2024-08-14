Reality TV star Inno Matijane announced that he is now a born-again Christian, sparking questions from fans about his sexuality

Inno clarified that he is still attracted to men but has chosen to prioritise his faith in God over his desires

Fans reacted positively, applauding Inno for embracing his spiritual journey and emphasising God's love and acceptance

Reality TV star Inno Matijane shocked Mzansi when he recently announced that he is now a born-again Christian. The star's fans flooded her timeline with questions about his sexuality, and he answered them.

Inno Matijane opened up about his dating preferences after turning to God.



Inno Matijane says he is still attracted to men after turning to God

Social media users had a truckload of questions for The Way Ngingakhona star Inno Matijane, who turned over a new leaf. The media personality shared on social media that he is now putting God before anything else.

As expected, fans who wanted to understand the changes came through with many questions. Many asked the star about his stance on the LGBTQ+ community since he previously identified as a transgender woman. Inno set the record straight in a Facebook post. He said:

"Please understand I never said being LGBTQ+ is a choice. When I said I chose God over the LGBTQ+ community, I just made a choice to choose God before my desires, dying of flesh and surrendering to him and his law.

"If there’s one thing I can ask you guys, please don’t use my revelation against the LGBTQ+ community. Again, I said ‘I am still attracted to guys’, but I am choosing God before everything and my desires."

Fans react to Inno Matijane's post

Social media users applauded Inno Matijane for choosing to follow God.

@Kedumetse Kgafela said:

"I thank God for your life Inno, this is a true testament of God's love for his people. #Godfirst."

@Nathina Nhlapo commented:

"You have found the real grace of God (come as you are.) the rest is up to him not people."

@Langa Mshengu said:

"The lgbtq doesn't go to church because people in the church make them feel unwanted. So they automatically think God doesn't want them or love them when it's just the people who don't. I'm happy you have found God to be worthy of being your first priority.🙏🏽"

