A video of Lerato Kganyago seemingly giving Chidimma Adetshina a cold shoulder has gone viral on social media. The clip comes after Lerato issued an apology for supporting the controversial Miss SA finalist.

Lerato Kganyago snubs Chidimma Adetshina

Media personality Lerato Kganyago is charting social media trends after she seemingly ignored Chidimma Adetshina in a controversial video.

The video shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @Ntando_mos shows the lady, believed to be Chichi, approaching LKG, who was on the judges' panel at the Miss SA event on Saturday. Chichi waved at Lerato, and Lerato snubbed her.

Fans defend Lerato Kganyago for ignoring Chichi

Social media users felt Lerato Kganyago was justified for ignoring Chidimma Adetshina at the Miss SA event. Some said the veteran TV and radio personality is keeping her distance from Chichi after her Miss SA saga. Others added that Lerato was busy at the event and Chichi failed to read the room.

@Merc_05 said:

"That looks like Chichi, and it would make sense why she would not want to entertain her publicly."

@SiyaMhlobiso added:

"Lerato is at work, bad timing by Chidimma 😀"

@gwexe_bongani commented:

"People don't understand the amount of focus that is needed before a big event."

@Ultimatelights3 wrote:

"But how do u walk up to a very busy judge? She is obviously delegating with her fellow judge. She is at work..... working & being professional."

@WGrandkid added:

"Girl’s wrong. She knows this is a live show and Lerato is working."

Burna Boy throws shade at SA over new Miss SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Miss South Africa 2024 was marred in controversy because of former finalist Chidimma Adetshina. The former contestant's citizenship came into dispute, causing her to withdraw, and she was replaced with Kirsten Khan and Kebalepile Ramafoko.

Mia le Roux (28) made history when was declared the new Miss South Africa as the stunning model impressed judges with her inspiring story.

