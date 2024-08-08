Lerato Kganyago was not spared her blushes as the Chidimma Adetshina saga came to a head on Thursday, 8 August

The DJ last week ranted about Adetshina being vetted while lamenting Gayton McKenzie's then stance on the issue

Home Affairs dropped a bombshell when it revealed a prima facie suspicion about Adetshina's Mozambiquan mother

The revelation set in motion a series of apologies from local personalities, including Kganyago and DJ Sbu following a backlash

Lerato Kganyago has apologised publicly for supporting now-past Miss SA contestant Chidimma Onwe Adetshina. Images: @chichi_vanessa and @Mbono_News

All she wanted to do was support another black woman.

This was radio DJ Lerato Kganyago's explanation after the recent developments on the Miss South Africa (SA) debacle.

Lerato Kganyago sorry for backing Adetshina

The media personality, against whom a petition to remove her as a Miss SA judge had won nearly 3,000 signatures, found herself apologising for her vocal stance pro-now past pageant participant Chidimma Onwe Adetshina.

Her participation ended after Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance (PA) approached the courts to interdict to end her participation in the pageant.

The political party filed urgent papers with the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, a day after Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced that prima facie evidence following a preliminary probe into Adetshina's citizenship — initiated at the behest of the Miss SA Organisation — suggested that Adetshina's alleged Mozambiquan mother was involved in identity fraud in 2001.

This sent a ripple across social media, leading to calls for Adetshina to withdraw her participation.

The calls would be answered after she took to Instagram hours after the PA filed its papers to announce her withdrawal.

'I apologise to those I have offended'

The development spurred Kganyago, Prince Kaybee, and DJ Sbu, among several entertainers, to apologise as they came thick and fast.

Briefly News reported last week the Metro FM radio jock expressed concern about the public outrage directed at Adetshina and McKenzie's then sentiments on the issue.

She lambasted the minister during an Instagram Live for his alleged pseudo-xenophobic remarks, which she said did not sit well with her.

“I was a bit disappointed with the minister. [In his] last statement, he said, 'It looks dodgy'. Now, we're putting the life of this young lady in danger," she said in her discussion with Somizi Mhlongo.

She then reiterated that the Miss SA Organisation had its checks and balances to establish the eligibility of the contestants, including Adetshina.

"I wouldn't be part of an organisation that is dishonest. [The Miss SA Organisation] did proper vetting [and] research. [The] proper documentation [was] received, proving she is South African."

News and entertainment blog on X @MDNnewss posted Kganyago's alleged public apology, which read:

"Lerato Kganyago has apologised for supporting Chidimma Adetshina following reports of alleged identity theft fraud involving Adetshina's mother.

"Kganyago regretted her actions, stating, 'All I wanted to do was stand up for another Black woman. I apologise to those who have been offended in [me] doing so'."

