Fresh drama trailed radio presenter Lerato Kganyago's outspokenness over Miss SA finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina

Calls have now begun on social media for a petition to remove the media personality as a Miss SA 2024 judge

Many on X, courtesy of @joy_zelda, supported the call, agreeing that Kganyago's position was a biased one

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Lerato Kganyago is the subject of calls for a petition to end her stint as a judge following her public Miss SA rants. Images: @leratokganyago and @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Lerato Kganyago has been vocal about Miss SA 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's participation in the national pageant.

Kganyago, a Miss SA judge, took to Instagram Live with fellow entertainer Somizi Mhlongo earlier this week to express her views on the raging public debate surrounding Adetshina's legitimacy to compete in the pageant.

Calls for Lerato Kganyago petition

Popular news blog @MDNnewss posted a recorded snippet of the live, which included a rant from Kganyago about Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's stance on the issue.

Watch the video here .

As a result, the Metro FM radio jock faced online backlash for her stern defence of Adetshina, with some accusing her of being biased.

Not long after, Kganyago deactivated her X account, though she did not explain the reasons for her sudden departure.

Following her disappearing act, locals were quick to speculate that the social media barrage she faced informed the move.

However, it has not been left at that, as calls are now beginning for a petition to remove Kganyago as Miss SA judge.

A social media user, @joy_zelda, took to X late on Thursday, 1 August, and wrote:

"We need to sign a petition to have Lerato Kganyago removed as a judge. She has proven how biased she is, and it's not fair as a judge. She has already confirmed Chidimma [as] a Miss SA winner by showing [favouritism]. [The] South Africans who are participating won't [have a fair chance of winning]."

The post sparked an immediate frenzy.

Mzansi all for petition

Many on the platform supported the fresh call, while a few thought boycotting the live TV show would be just as effective.

Briefly News looks at some of the responses to the post.

@Kamo96BucsBABY wrote:

"Has there ever been a celebrity that sided with South Africans besides AKA?"

@Facts_Only_SA said:

"Yaz, I agree with you. Judges are not allowed to participate [in the] media about the matter they will be judging. She must be removed."

@NMUZZR wondered:

"Why is she involving herself in this matter kanti?"

Madonsela, Mkhwebane enter Miss SA fuss

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa's former public protectors, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Thuli Madonsela, have added their voices to the Miss SA debate.

It comes as top 11 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina continues to be under public scrutiny over her nationality.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News