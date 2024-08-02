Former public protectors Thuli Madonsela and Busisiwe Mkhwebane have entered the fierce Miss SA debate

Madonsela and Mkhwebane took to X a day apart to share information about South African citizenship laws

Their contributions proved divisive as locals rained down more questions to send the furore into overdrive

SA's former public protectors, Thuli Madonsela and Busisiwe Mkhwebane have their say on the Miss SA furore. Images: Phill Magakoe, @chichi_vanessa and Lulama Zenzile

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's former public protectors, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Thuli Madonsela have added their voices to the Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 debate.

It comes as top 11 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina continues to be under public scrutiny over her nationality.

Madonsela, Mkhwebane enter Miss SA fuss

Mkhwebane and Madonsela attempted to impart some useful nuggets in hopes that they would clarify why the 23-year-old Cape Town-based model and actress could participate in the pageant, according to a TimesLIVE report.

Vocal locals have argued firmly that Adetshina's Nigerian heritage disallowed her from participating in a South African pageant despite reportedly having a South African mother.

Taking to her official X account a day earlier than Mkhwebane, Madonsela, quoting a South African law, said the Citizenship Act of 1995 allowed Adetshina to compete.

She emphasised that one's parents need not have been South African for one to be a citizen by birth.

"Adetshina is a South African by birth, lawfully participating in the Miss SA competition. Should she win, she is allowed to represent us as Miss SA 2024. Please, let's stop the noise and support Adetshina and all [other] Miss SA contestants."

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Assembly member Mkhwebane also stressed that citizenship could be attained in other ways.

Taking to her X account, she wrote in part:

"A person [could] apply for naturalisation [and] become a citizen [that way]. Or they could obtain permanent residency status, having held a work visa or any other visa for five years. This would allow for permanent residency in the country, ultimately allowing an individual to apply for citizenship."

Naturally, the two's contribution to the debate only heightened the clamour, with locals not backing down from piling on the questions.

SA piles on the questions

Madonsela's post proved more popular, attracting 1.5 million views, 8200 likes, 2500 reposts, 1800 responses and 1000 bookmarks in its first 19 hours.

Briefly News looks at some of the loud and colourful reactions to it.

@MadiBoity wrote:

"Her father says he arrived in SA in 2010, but the girl is 23 years old. Help us understand this!"

@EzamaCirha quizzed:

"Mama, what are you saying now? Chichi's father and the South African mother had no children in 2010. Where was your Chidima born now, and who is her mother, mama? You tell us, please."

@ka_madesi offered:

"Welele! Nawe nje (And you, too), we must check your background. You don't look or sound South African."

